- The redesigned Kia Seltos will go on sale in the U.S. in 2026.
- It looks like a miniature Telluride, which is great.
- Expect pricing to start around $25,000.
2027 Kia Seltos Looks Like a Tiny-Tough Telluride
Kia's redesigned subcompact SUV arrives in the U.S. next year
The Kia Seltos is a pretty well-rounded subcompact SUV, but it isn't exactly a looker. That changes with the debut of the new 2027 Seltos, though, which uses design inspiration from the larger Telluride SUV to great effect. Seriously, this new Seltos looks rad.
The Iceberg Green Seltos you see up top is a GT-Line, while the matte Magma Red car pictured below is an X-Line. These are the two ways the Seltos will be offered in the U.S., and both have distinct visual personalities. Kia says a range of 16-, 17-, 18- and 19-inch wheels will be offered globally; we doubt the puny 16s will be offered in the States.
Kia will sell the Seltos around the world, and three engines will be offered depending on the market. There are standard- and high-output versions of a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four, as well as a 2.0-liter gas engine. The turbo powertrains make either 177 horsepower (standard) or 190 horsepower (high-output), and both offer 195 lb-ft of torque. The base 2.0-liter engine offers a much more modest 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque.
Those engines pair with multiple different transmissions, including a six-speed manual, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, a continuously variable gearbox and an eight-speed automatic. Don't count on seeing the manual in the U.S., that'll likely be for entry-level models in markets like India, Asia and South America.
Inside, the Seltos has dual 12.3-inch displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment screen, and Kia says its subcompact SUV has those cool mesh headrests we loved so much in our EV9 One-Year Road Test car. Other niceties include a 12-inch head-up display, panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seat and a whole bunch of driver assistance tech, including a hands-free highway driving assistant.
Kia will start rolling out the Seltos in early 2026, but it isn't expected to arrive in the U.S. until later in the year. Pricing is TBD, but the current Seltos starts right around $25,000, making it one of the more affordable new cars on sale.