The Kia Seltos is a pretty well-rounded subcompact SUV, but it isn't exactly a looker. That changes with the debut of the new 2027 Seltos, though, which uses design inspiration from the larger Telluride SUV to great effect. Seriously, this new Seltos looks rad.

The Iceberg Green Seltos you see up top is a GT-Line, while the matte Magma Red car pictured below is an X-Line. These are the two ways the Seltos will be offered in the U.S., and both have distinct visual personalities. Kia says a range of 16-, 17-, 18- and 19-inch wheels will be offered globally; we doubt the puny 16s will be offered in the States.