Confirmed: Updated Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Is Coming Later This Year

Here's our first look at the revised Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk teaser
  • What's new: Jeep will release an updated Grand Cherokee Trailhawk later this year.
  • Why it matters: The Trailhawk will be the most off-road-capable Grand Cherokee.
  • Edmunds says: We look forward to taking this one off road, maybe with our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and Honda Passport TrailSport in tow.

An off-road-ready Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is coming later this year. Jeep released a teaser image Friday confirming the existence of the rugged Grand Cherokee but isn't divulging any details. (And no, this isn't the smaller Cherokee Trailhawk that our spy photographers snapped earlier this week.)

"We will have more to share in the near future," a Jeep spokesperson said.

Jeep gave the Grand Cherokee SUV a very small update for 2026, including updated cabin tech, teensy-tiny styling tweaks and a new turbocharged engine. It's good — maybe not good enough to make us forget the bad memories of our old 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe — but nevertheless a decent improvement.

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2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

How will the Trailhawk be different? Expect more robust off-road drive modes, extra ground clearance, and different bumpers that'll improve approach and departure angles — things that make scaling hills and rocks even easier. It should also look a little different, as evidenced by the stripes in this teaser image. Red tow hooks, unique wheels and all-terrain tires will surely be part of the package too.

The 2026 Grand Cherokee lineup starts around $40,000, but the Trailhawk will be positioned near the top of the range. Official details are still TBD, but expect a price tag in the $55,000 range when the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk arrives later this year.

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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