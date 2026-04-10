Confirmed: Updated Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Is Coming Later This Year

An off-road-ready Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is coming later this year. Jeep released a teaser image Friday confirming the existence of the rugged Grand Cherokee but isn't divulging any details. (And no, this isn't the smaller Cherokee Trailhawk that our spy photographers snapped earlier this week.)

"We will have more to share in the near future," a Jeep spokesperson said.

Jeep gave the Grand Cherokee SUV a very small update for 2026, including updated cabin tech, teensy-tiny styling tweaks and a new turbocharged engine. It's good — maybe not good enough to make us forget the bad memories of our old 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe — but nevertheless a decent improvement.