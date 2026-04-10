- What's new: Jeep will release an updated Grand Cherokee Trailhawk later this year.
- Why it matters: The Trailhawk will be the most off-road-capable Grand Cherokee.
- Edmunds says: We look forward to taking this one off road, maybe with our Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and Honda Passport TrailSport in tow.
Confirmed: Updated Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Is Coming Later This Year
Here's our first look at the revised Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk
An off-road-ready Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is coming later this year. Jeep released a teaser image Friday confirming the existence of the rugged Grand Cherokee but isn't divulging any details. (And no, this isn't the smaller Cherokee Trailhawk that our spy photographers snapped earlier this week.)
"We will have more to share in the near future," a Jeep spokesperson said.
Jeep gave the Grand Cherokee SUV a very small update for 2026, including updated cabin tech, teensy-tiny styling tweaks and a new turbocharged engine. It's good — maybe not good enough to make us forget the bad memories of our old 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe — but nevertheless a decent improvement.
How will the Trailhawk be different? Expect more robust off-road drive modes, extra ground clearance, and different bumpers that'll improve approach and departure angles — things that make scaling hills and rocks even easier. It should also look a little different, as evidenced by the stripes in this teaser image. Red tow hooks, unique wheels and all-terrain tires will surely be part of the package too.
The 2026 Grand Cherokee lineup starts around $40,000, but the Trailhawk will be positioned near the top of the range. Official details are still TBD, but expect a price tag in the $55,000 range when the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk arrives later this year.