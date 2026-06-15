2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Revives Trailhawk and Overland Trims

The most adventurous Grand Cherokee returns without PHEV powertrain

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee trailhawk
  • What's new: The rugged Trailhawk trim returns to the Grand Cherokee lineup, now using the powerful Hurricane Evo 2.0-liter turbo. The fancy Overland is back, too.
  • Why it matters: The Trailhawk is ditching the troubled 4xe setup for a simpler and (ideally) more affordable package while keeping 11.4 inches of ground clearance.
  • Edmunds says: Of course Jeep is bringing the old trims back — and the Trailhawk in particular should be one of the most capable off-roaders in the class.

When Jeep revealed the revised 2026 Grand Cherokee lineup earlier this year, there were obvious gaps. Most notable was the lack of Trailhawk, and it didn't take long for the American brand to tease its return. Now it's official: The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is back for 2027 along with the Overland model, and both have had heart transplants.

As expected, the latest additions to the GC family adopt the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is now standard on every Grand Cherokee except the base model. It's a punchy one, putting out a strong 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. That's less muscle than the last Trailhawk, which employed the now-discontinued 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

That also means, unless Jeep's thrown a few chunks of depleted uranium in the trunk, the 2027 Trailhawk should be usefully lighter than its predecessors. Towing capacity remains a healthy 6,200 pounds with the standard Trailer Tow package. 

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2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk wheel detail

The rest of the package is familiar. The Trailhawk comes equipped with Jeep's 4x4 system and air suspension, a combination that provides low-speed control and up to 11.4 inches of ground clearance — a class best. Approach, breakover, and departure angles are also at the front of the class at 36 degrees, 24.4 degrees and 30.3 degrees, respectively. A dedicated Rock mode joins the roster of drive modes, and unique 18-inch wheels come wrapped in 30.5-inch Goodyear all-terrain rubber. There's also a standard rear electronic limited-slip differential.

Additional changes to the exterior for Trailhawk duty consist of a chopped lower bumper and signature red accents, including the additional tow hooks front and rear, and badging. A matte black hood decal cuts down on glare according to Jeep. Don't forget the requisite Trail Rated badging. One aspect you won't see are the six steel skid plates underneath the Trailhawk, protecting vital bits like the transfer case and transmission.

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2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland front 3/4

Inside, the ruggedest Grand Cherokee features black Nappa leather seating with red accents throughout. It naturally benefits from the improvements wrought on the rest of the lineup for '26, including the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, which features the brand's Off-Road Pages for more pertinent details while tackling the rough stuff.

When we drove the refreshed 2026 Grand Cherokee earlier this year we found the upgrades useful but not groundbreaking, but perhaps the Trailhawk will be what gives it a little extra edge over the competition.

The Overland is more akin to going "over roads" 

If you're not looking for more off-road ability, the Overland borrows bits from the Trailhawk but aims at Jeep buyers who want a more luxe take on the Grand Cherokee. These include the unique front fascia — though with silver tow hooks instead of red — and the adjustable air suspension with semi-active damping. On top of that come unique 21-inch wheels with a machine-faced finish. Trim bits are done in what Jeep calls "Silver Silk," while the roof remains body color.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Overland interior

Passengers will find front heated and ventilated seats in the Overland, with the Nappa leather seats featuring the trim name embossed in the headrests. Tech goodies include the aforementioned Off-Road Pages feature as well as a standard 360-degree camera system with included washer.

Pricing details for the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup, including the new Trailhawk and Overland, should arrive ahead of the on-sale dates later this year. For reference, the gas-powered Overland last started below the range-topping Summit trim (which now lists for $62,595 including destination); the Trailhawk started at nearly $70,000, but that included the standard 4xe powertrain.

2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk front bumper
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by

Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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