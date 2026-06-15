When Jeep revealed the revised 2026 Grand Cherokee lineup earlier this year, there were obvious gaps. Most notable was the lack of Trailhawk, and it didn't take long for the American brand to tease its return. Now it's official: The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is back for 2027 along with the Overland model, and both have had heart transplants.

As expected, the latest additions to the GC family adopt the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is now standard on every Grand Cherokee except the base model. It's a punchy one, putting out a strong 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. That's less muscle than the last Trailhawk, which employed the now-discontinued 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

That also means, unless Jeep's thrown a few chunks of depleted uranium in the trunk, the 2027 Trailhawk should be usefully lighter than its predecessors. Towing capacity remains a healthy 6,200 pounds with the standard Trailer Tow package.