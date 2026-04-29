- What's new: The Infiniti QX65 is the brand's two-row SUV offering based on the three-row QX60.
- Why it matters: Priced around $55K, the QX65 is nicely positioned to take on rivals like the Genesis GV80, Lincoln Nautilus and Lexus RX.
- Edmunds says: It looks good and drives well, but the tech needs work.
2027 Infiniti QX65 First Drive Review: Drama-Free Luxury
Infiniti's newest luxury SUV lacks excitement but offers the comfort and amenities shoppers want
— Nashville, Tennessee
Infiniti has been relatively quiet lately, but it's coming out of its stasis with a brand-new model. The QX65 is a five-passenger version of the mechanically identical QX60, and it comes well appointed from the start. This two-row luxury SUV includes all-wheel drive, the Google Built-In tech suite and a panoramic roof as standard. Can this new kid on the block compete with well-established midsize luxury SUVs like the Lincoln Nautilus and Lexus RX?
Turbo-powered
The QX65 is an SUV for people who want a luxurious, hassle-free ride. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine — the same one you'll find in the QX60 — producing 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. This engine delivers smooth power, though it's not as powerful as what many rival luxury SUVs offer.
To compare, the Lexus RX comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, and the Genesis GV80's inline-four has 300 hp and 311 lb-ft. The RX and GV80 offer additional powertrain variants too — the RX can even be had as a hybrid — but the QX65 is only sold with its standard 2.0-liter engine.
Infiniti says it intends to offer sportier QX65 derivatives sometime in the future. But as is, the QX65 gets up to speed smoothly and easily, and you'll have no trouble passing slower cars on the highway.
Awesome paint and traditional design cues
Infiniti nailed the QX65's design. The grille was supposedly inspired by bamboo forests, and the seat quilting is patterned after the traditional kimono. I also love how the rear wiper is camouflaged under the center high-mounted taillight — it makes for a cleaner look versus the wiper being mounted from the bottom of the window.
The QX65's standout Sunfire Red paint sparkles with gold-coated glass flecks. Deep Emerald and Grand Blue are also eye-catching for those tired of seeing white, gray and silver luxury SUVs at every intersection.
Inside the cabin, the second-row seats slide, recline and fold. I saw the QX65 swallow four golf bags and I could still close the liftgate without squishing anything. With 35.8 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 67.7 cubic feet behind the first row, the QX65 will be a solid choice for multiday road trips.
Piped-in sounds annoy while driver assist technologies frustrate
In its normal (Auto) drive mode, the QX65 sounds and feels pleasant. The piped-in sounds in Sport mode are somewhat irksome, as the engine really seems to drone. Infiniti engineer Scott Fritz pointed out that Sport mode is not something the company recommends using over long distances, but rather for short sprints — when trying to pass, for instance. In those cases, the sound shouldn't be around long enough to annoy.
Infiniti's ProPilot highway driving assist program activates quickly and easily. However — and I found the same to be true with a Nissan Armada I recently tested — any more than a light touch on the steering wheel results in the SUV seeming to want to wrestle back control. As I reached a fork in the highway between Interstates 40 and 65, the lane naturally peeled off to the left, but I needed to take the right exit. As I activated my turn signal and started to make my move, the QX65 fought me for it like a dog pulling a tug-of-war toy in its teeth.
Audio and tech highs and lows
Infiniti's 12.3-inch Google-powered center display screen responds adequately and is simple to use. On the other hand, the layout and graphics are not as advanced or slick as others in the segment. The massage function isn't easy to find, but it activates easily and feels great after a long day of driving. All seats are well cushioned, and I find them more comfortable than what you get in a Lexus or Lincoln.
The range-topping QX65 Autograph is the only trim that includes a 20-speaker Klipsch audio system, and audiophiles will find it's worth the extra money. I tested out the Personalized Sound app, which customized the audio balance to match my hearing. After running through the hearing test and discovering my tolerance for low tones may have been blown out years ago by too many live concerts, the on-screen app tuned the 10-band equalizer to match my abilities.
Priced to compete in the two-row luxury segment
The 2027 QX65 isn't exciting by any means, but it delivers the style and quality that buyers in this segment want. Pricing starts at $55,535 including destination for the QX45 Luxe, $57,235 for the Sport (which Infiniti expects to be the most popular) and $64,135 for the top-of-the-line Autograph. Compared to the Lexus RX, the Infiniti costs a few thousand more, and the QX65 is slightly less than the Lincoln Nautilus and about $3,500 less than the Genesis GV80. The new QX65 stands up to its rivals with its luxurious cabin and wealth of features, but a more fuel-efficient engine option — or a straight-up hybrid — would certainly enhance its appeal.