Turbo-powered

The QX65 is an SUV for people who want a luxurious, hassle-free ride. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine — the same one you'll find in the QX60 — producing 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. This engine delivers smooth power, though it's not as powerful as what many rival luxury SUVs offer.

To compare, the Lexus RX comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, and the Genesis GV80's inline-four has 300 hp and 311 lb-ft. The RX and GV80 offer additional powertrain variants too — the RX can even be had as a hybrid — but the QX65 is only sold with its standard 2.0-liter engine.

Infiniti says it intends to offer sportier QX65 derivatives sometime in the future. But as is, the QX65 gets up to speed smoothly and easily, and you'll have no trouble passing slower cars on the highway.