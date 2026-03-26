One engine, and it isn't great

Based on the QX60, the QX65 will only be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

This engine feels rather anemic in the QX60, a vehicle we found to be markedly slower than both of its key rivals, the Acura MDX and Lexus TX. We also noted that power delivery was inconsistent and the SUV's ride quality was pretty stiff, both of which made the QX60 pretty off-putting. We're hoping Infiniti managed to sort out the suspension issues with the QX65, especially since it only rides on large 20- or 21-inch wheels.

If Infiniti really wants to conjure up good memories of the FX, it'll inject more performance into the QX65. The FX was available with V8 power; remember the 5.0-liter engine from the FX50 with 390 hp? Here's hoping a more powerful QX65 is in the works.