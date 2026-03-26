- What's new: Infiniti adds a third SUV to its lineup, the 2027 QX65.
- Why it matters: Priced from $55,535 including destination, the QX65 is a fastback-styled version of the QX60 and reminiscent of the old FX.
- Edmunds says: The QX60 didn't impress us much; here's hoping the QX65 is better to drive.
2027 Infiniti QX65 First Look: An FX Redux in Design Only
The FX-inspired Infiniti QX65 looks good, but its performance seems lacking
Infiniti only sells two cars right now — the QX60 and QX80 — and this brand is in dire need of a breath of fresh air. Enter the QX65, a sharply styled crossover that harkens back to the iconic Infiniti FX. Will it be enough to bring some life to this flatlining brand?
One engine, and it isn't great
Based on the QX60, the QX65 will only be offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
This engine feels rather anemic in the QX60, a vehicle we found to be markedly slower than both of its key rivals, the Acura MDX and Lexus TX. We also noted that power delivery was inconsistent and the SUV's ride quality was pretty stiff, both of which made the QX60 pretty off-putting. We're hoping Infiniti managed to sort out the suspension issues with the QX65, especially since it only rides on large 20- or 21-inch wheels.
If Infiniti really wants to conjure up good memories of the FX, it'll inject more performance into the QX65. The FX was available with V8 power; remember the 5.0-liter engine from the FX50 with 390 hp? Here's hoping a more powerful QX65 is in the works.
Snazzy interior with a killer stereo
Driving the QX60 left us unimpressed, but its interior really made a great impression. The same great attributes are alive and well in the QX65 — there's quilted leather on the dashboard, massaging seats, and an optional 1,200-watt, 20-speaker Klipsch audio system with speakers in the headrests. One glance at the QX65's cabin shows the same focus on premium materials and great design.
The only big issue we had with the QX60 was that its third-row seat was cramped, which won't be an issue here since the QX65 only seats five. Of course, the sloping roofline will eat into cargo space, but Infiniti says there's 35.8 cubic feet behind the second row or 67.7 cubic feet with the back bench folded, which is pretty solid for a midsize crossover. Just don't plan on hauling boxy, bulky items.
The QX65 will be sold in Luxe, Sport and Autograph trims, all of which come standard with dual 12.3-inch displays. The infotainment system has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as the Google Built-In suite of apps. You can get a 10.8-inch head-up display on the Sport and Autograph models, and the latter is also available with Infiniti's ProPilot Assist hands-free highway driving aid.
Coming this summer
Look for the Infiniti QX65 to hit dealers this summer. Pricing starts at $55,535 (including destination) for the entry-level Luxe trim, stepping up to $57,235 for the Sport and $64,135 for the fully loaded Autograph. At that price, the QX65 is a less expensive alternative to crossover coupes like the BMW X6 or Mercedes-Benz GLE. But this is still a niche car from what it is quickly becoming a niche brand. It's good to see a new product joining Infiniti's portfolio, but this might not be the kickstart the brand so sorely needs.