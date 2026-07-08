- What's new: The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid adds a range-topping Calligraphy Black Ink trim for 2027.
- Why it matters: As its name suggests, the Black Ink pack gives the Palisade SUV a slightly more sinister appearance.
- Edmunds says: $60K is a lot of money to spend on a midsize SUV, but the Palisade punches well above its weight in terms of luxury, so the price isn't unreasonable to us.
2027 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Gets Even Fancier With New Black Ink Trim
The most expensive Palisade Hybrid trim starts at $59,280 including destination
Hyundai is adding a new range-topping variant to the 2027 Palisade lineup. The Calligraphy Black Ink edition is a darker-looking trim for people who want the brand's three-row SUV with an even more upscale appearance. There's no new powertrain or major mechanical updates, but you can choose from three available exclusive paint colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl and Creamy White Pearl.
Read more about the Hyundai Palisade:
- 2026 Hyundai Palisade: Driven, Tested, Rated
- Tested: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Is So Close to Perfection
- Tested: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Is Even Better as a Hybrid
- Tested: 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid vs. 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid
- What's the Best Midsize 3-Row SUV? Here's How the Hyundai Palisade Stacks Up
What’s new?
The easiest way to think of the Black Ink edition is as Hyundai's "everything looks darker" package for the Palisade Hybrid. Outside, Hyundai swaps brightwork for black or dark-tinted finishes on the grille, badges, roof rails, window trim, wheels, bumper trim and skid-plate areas. The goal is a more formal look, especially in Abyss Black Pearl, though the contrast should be more noticeable with the white and gray paint options.
Inside, Hyundai applies the same idea to parts that are silver on the regular Calligraphy. The steering wheel trim, door handles, speaker grilles, air vents, climate controls, window switches and center console trim all get a black finish. The Calligraphy trim already leans toward a premium-SUV feel, and the Black Ink treatment simply gives it a more tailored look without asking buyers to move into a luxury brand.
The new trim is offered only with Hyundai's 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain with 329 horsepower, and we can safely say that is a smart choice. In our testing of the redesigned Palisade, the gas-only V6 model impressed with its comfort and interior execution, but felt slower than expected for such a large SUV. The hybrid version helped fix that, delivering smoother real-world power and far better fuel economy.
Is it worth the extra money?
The 2027 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Black Ink edition starts at $59,280 with front-wheel drive and $61,280 with all-wheel drive, including the $1,600 destination charge. For a quick comparison, the 2026 Palisade Hybrid starts from $44,160 for the entry Blue SEL and goes up to $58,780 for a Calligraphy AWD, so the Black Ink is positioned as a modest step above the others.
If you are already considering a Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy, the Black Ink edition is mostly about style. It does not add more seating space, towing capability or family-friendly tech beyond what the Calligraphy already offers. That means the value depends on how much the darker appearance matters when the monthly payment comes due.
The broader Palisade Hybrid case is easier to make. Edmunds named the Palisade Hybrid its Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best winner for 2026; we were impressed by its roomy cabin, upscale feel, strong feature set and efficient turbo-hybrid powertrain. We rated the Palisade Hybrid 8.3 out of 10 and were left with the overall impression of a more premium product than its mainstream badge suggests.