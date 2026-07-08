2027 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy Gets Even Fancier With New Black Ink Trim

What’s new?

The easiest way to think of the Black Ink edition is as Hyundai's "everything looks darker" package for the Palisade Hybrid. Outside, Hyundai swaps brightwork for black or dark-tinted finishes on the grille, badges, roof rails, window trim, wheels, bumper trim and skid-plate areas. The goal is a more formal look, especially in Abyss Black Pearl, though the contrast should be more noticeable with the white and gray paint options.

Inside, Hyundai applies the same idea to parts that are silver on the regular Calligraphy. The steering wheel trim, door handles, speaker grilles, air vents, climate controls, window switches and center console trim all get a black finish. The Calligraphy trim already leans toward a premium-SUV feel, and the Black Ink treatment simply gives it a more tailored look without asking buyers to move into a luxury brand.

The new trim is offered only with Hyundai's 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain with 329 horsepower, and we can safely say that is a smart choice. In our testing of the redesigned Palisade, the gas-only V6 model impressed with its comfort and interior execution, but felt slower than expected for such a large SUV. The hybrid version helped fix that, delivering smoother real-world power and far better fuel economy.