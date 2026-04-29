- What's new: Hyundai adds a range-topping Black Ink trim to the Ioniq 9 EV lineup.
- Why it matters: This fully loaded model combines the Ioniq 9's most powerful setup with all the creature comforts you could want.
- Edmunds says: The Ioniq 9 is super nice, and we expect same from the Black Ink — which is a good thing, since it'll likely cost around $80,000.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9's New Top Trim Is All Dressed in Black and Likely Costs $80K
Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV gets a darker, more luxurious fully loaded trim level with 422 horsepower and six-passenger seating
Hyundai just unveiled the 2027 Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink, a new top-end version of its three-row electric SUV. The new model combines an all-black design theme with the Ioniq 9's strongest powertrain, plus a long list of comfort and tech features. The Black Ink EV is expected to arrive at dealers in the U.S. this summer.
Ioniq 9 joins the dark side
The Black Ink treatment is mostly about appearance and equipment, but that's actually important in this corner of the market. Three-row electric SUVs are still relatively rare, and buyers comparing the Ioniq 9 against models such as the Kia EV9, Rivian R1S or Tesla Model X are likely looking for more than basic transportation.
Hyundai starts with Abyss Black Pearl paint and adds black chrome exterior trim, gloss-black roof rails, black window moldings, black inner door handles, and a black badge on the nose. The Black Ink also gets unique 21-inch wheels.
Inside, Hyundai carries the theme through with a black interior, black aluminum trim, a black steering wheel and a model-specific seat upholstery pattern. Overall, the seat layout is geared toward comfort rather than maximum passenger count. The Black Ink comes standard with six seats, including first- and second-row Relaxation Seats with power recline and ventilation. Heated third-row seats, an eco-suede headliner made with corn-derived fibers, and patterned aluminum trim are also included.
That luxury focus lines up with Edmunds' experience in the regular Ioniq 9 Calligraphy. In earlier testing, we found the Ioniq 9 to be supremely quiet at highway speeds, with a smooth ride and a cabin that feels closer to one in a premium SUV than a typical family hauler. These qualities made it one of our Edmunds Top Rated highly recommended choices.
Fully loaded with big power
The Black Ink uses Hyundai's most powerful Ioniq 9 setup: a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system rated at 422 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Such levels of power make this large family SUV feel quick when merging onto the freeway or passing slower traffic. In our testing, an Ioniq 9 Calligraphy with this powertrain accelerated to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is brisk for a three-row SUV.
Hyundai pairs that powertrain with a 110.3-kWh battery and an 800-volt electrical system. Under ideal conditions on a 350-kW DC fast charger, the EV can charge from 10% to 80% in about 24 minutes. A native Tesla-style NACS port should also make public charging simpler for many owners, as it allows the Ioniq 9 to plug in to Supercharger stations.
Standard equipment includes a 10-inch head-up display, 14-speaker Bose audio system, a digital rearview mirror, a panoramic roof, integrated front and rear dash cam, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability (so you can power appliances, or even your house) and 100-watt-capable USB-C ports across all three rows.
Hyundai has not announced pricing for the fully loaded Black Ink trim just yet. For context, the 2026 Ioniq 9 currently starts at $60,555 including destination, while the Performance Calligraphy Design trim lists for $78,090. We expect this one to come in just above $80K.