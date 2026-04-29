The Hyundai Ioniq 9's New Top Trim Is All Dressed in Black and Likely Costs $80K

Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV gets a darker, more luxurious fully loaded trim level with 422 horsepower and six-passenger seating

2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Black Ink exterior
  • What's new: Hyundai adds a range-topping Black Ink trim to the Ioniq 9 EV lineup.
  • Why it matters: This fully loaded model combines the Ioniq 9's most powerful setup with all the creature comforts you could want.
  • Edmunds says: The Ioniq 9 is super nice, and we expect same from the Black Ink — which is a good thing, since it'll likely cost around $80,000.

Hyundai just unveiled the 2027 Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink, a new top-end version of its three-row electric SUV. The new model combines an all-black design theme with the Ioniq 9's strongest powertrain, plus a long list of comfort and tech features. The Black Ink EV is expected to arrive at dealers in the U.S. this summer.

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2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Black Ink exterior

Ioniq 9 joins the dark side

The Black Ink treatment is mostly about appearance and equipment, but that's actually important in this corner of the market. Three-row electric SUVs are still relatively rare, and buyers comparing the Ioniq 9 against models such as the Kia EV9, Rivian R1S or Tesla Model X are likely looking for more than basic transportation.

Hyundai starts with Abyss Black Pearl paint and adds black chrome exterior trim, gloss-black roof rails, black window moldings, black inner door handles, and a black badge on the nose. The Black Ink also gets unique 21-inch wheels.

Inside, Hyundai carries the theme through with a black interior, black aluminum trim, a black steering wheel and a model-specific seat upholstery pattern. Overall, the seat layout is geared toward comfort rather than maximum passenger count. The Black Ink comes standard with six seats, including first- and second-row Relaxation Seats with power recline and ventilation. Heated third-row seats, an eco-suede headliner made with corn-derived fibers, and patterned aluminum trim are also included.

That luxury focus lines up with Edmunds' experience in the regular Ioniq 9 Calligraphy. In earlier testing, we found the Ioniq 9 to be supremely quiet at highway speeds, with a smooth ride and a cabin that feels closer to one in a premium SUV than a typical family hauler. These qualities made it one of our Edmunds Top Rated highly recommended choices.

2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Black Ink interior

Fully loaded with big power

The Black Ink uses Hyundai's most powerful Ioniq 9 setup: a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system rated at 422 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Such levels of power make this large family SUV feel quick when merging onto the freeway or passing slower traffic. In our testing, an Ioniq 9 Calligraphy with this powertrain accelerated to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is brisk for a three-row SUV.

Hyundai pairs that powertrain with a 110.3-kWh battery and an 800-volt electrical system. Under ideal conditions on a 350-kW DC fast charger, the EV can charge from 10% to 80% in about 24 minutes. A native Tesla-style NACS port should also make public charging simpler for many owners, as it allows the Ioniq 9 to plug in to Supercharger stations.

2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Black Ink exterior

Standard equipment includes a 10-inch head-up display, 14-speaker Bose audio system, a digital rearview mirror, a panoramic roof, integrated front and rear dash cam, vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability (so you can power appliances, or even your house) and 100-watt-capable USB-C ports across all three rows.

Hyundai has not announced pricing for the fully loaded Black Ink trim just yet. For context, the 2026 Ioniq 9 currently starts at $60,555 including destination, while the Performance Calligraphy Design trim lists for $78,090. We expect this one to come in just above $80K.

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Angel Sergeev is a seasoned automotive journalist with 15+ years of experience covering the industry. Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he began writing in 2010 while studying transportation engineering. His work has appeared on WorldCarFans, Motor1.com (U.S. and U.K. editions), InsideEVs, MSN, HotCars, duPont Registry and more, spanning everything from EVs and classic cars to broader industry topics. He currently drives a 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 and keeps a fully restored 1993 Ford Probe V6 as a weekend project, while dreaming of adding a transaxle-era Porsche to the garage someday soon.

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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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