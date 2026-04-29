The Hyundai Ioniq 9's New Top Trim Is All Dressed in Black and Likely Costs $80K

Ioniq 9 joins the dark side

The Black Ink treatment is mostly about appearance and equipment, but that's actually important in this corner of the market. Three-row electric SUVs are still relatively rare, and buyers comparing the Ioniq 9 against models such as the Kia EV9, Rivian R1S or Tesla Model X are likely looking for more than basic transportation.

Hyundai starts with Abyss Black Pearl paint and adds black chrome exterior trim, gloss-black roof rails, black window moldings, black inner door handles, and a black badge on the nose. The Black Ink also gets unique 21-inch wheels.

Inside, Hyundai carries the theme through with a black interior, black aluminum trim, a black steering wheel and a model-specific seat upholstery pattern. Overall, the seat layout is geared toward comfort rather than maximum passenger count. The Black Ink comes standard with six seats, including first- and second-row Relaxation Seats with power recline and ventilation. Heated third-row seats, an eco-suede headliner made with corn-derived fibers, and patterned aluminum trim are also included.

That luxury focus lines up with Edmunds' experience in the regular Ioniq 9 Calligraphy. In earlier testing, we found the Ioniq 9 to be supremely quiet at highway speeds, with a smooth ride and a cabin that feels closer to one in a premium SUV than a typical family hauler. These qualities made it one of our Edmunds Top Rated highly recommended choices.