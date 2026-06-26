The New Hyundai Elantra Looks Super Cool

The Elantra's interior takes a big step forward both in terms of design and technology. Front and center is Hyundai's new Pleos infotainment system, which runs on Android software. In South Korea, the Avante/Elantra will come standard with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, which is one of the largest in the segment. Not enough digital real estate? A 14.6-inch display is optional.

The Korean-market Elantra will be powered by either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower or a 1.6-liter hybrid with 155 hp. The U.S.-spec versions of these powertrains currently make 147 hp and 139 hp, respectively. We also have a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four in the Elantra N Line with 201 hp, and the racy Elantra N comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine putting out a healthy 276 hp. It's unclear if the N and N Line models will carry over into this new generation.

Hyundai will launch the new Avante in South Korea later this year. We expect to see the U.S.-spec version sometime in early 2027.