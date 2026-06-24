- What's new: The next Hyundai Elantra has been spied with a bolder face, slim lighting and a coupe-like shape.
- Why it matters: Hyundai appears to be keeping the Elantra alive with gas and hybrid power as affordable small sedans become harder to find. This'll keep the Elantra competitive against the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and more.
- Edmunds says: A quieter cabin, nicer materials and stronger base engine would help the next Elantra build on today’s strong value.
The Hyundai Elantra Is Getting a Sharper Image. Here's Everything We Know
Spy photos suggest Hyundai’s compact sedan is getting a more sophisticated attitude while sticking with combustion engines
The next Hyundai Elantra has been caught testing in Europe, and the heavily camouflaged sedan appears to keep the current car's low coupe-like shape while adding a much bolder face. This prototype basically confirms that the South Korean automaker is preparing another gas-powered and hybrid Elantra at a time when affordable small sedans are getting harder to find.
A bolder look for Hyundai's small sedan
The new model was spotted in mountain testing with German registration plates, which adds fuel to reports that Hyundai may bring the Elantra back to Europe. More importantly, even under camouflage, the new front end looks more dramatic than today's Elantra — the spy photos show rectangular LED headlight elements set into a wide grille area, plus what appears to be a thin daytime running light strip running across the nose. The effect should make the car look wider and more high-tech, especially at night.
The rear appears to follow the same idea. A full-width light bar stretches across the trunk area, with sharper lighting elements at the corners. Combined with the sloping roofline and pronounced rear fenders, the next Elantra appears slightly sportier than the outgoing model.
Gas and hybrid power still in the cards
There's no official information about what will power the next Elantra, but the prototype points to a car that still has an internal combustion engine. Industry reports suggest the lineup could include a 1.6-liter gas engine, a hybrid version and, in some markets, an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) variant. A new Elantra N performance model has not been confirmed, though the current Elantra N remains one of the most entertaining front-wheel-drive sport sedans we have tested.
For more regular buyers, the hybrid is likely the version to watch. The current Elantra Hybrid is rated as high as 54 mpg combined by the EPA, and our editors praised it for its roomy cabin, easy controls and strong value.
What needs to be improved?
Speaking of the Elantra that's still available in the showrooms today, it already gets a lot right. We love its roomy seating, long feature list and available N Line performance. But there are clear areas where the next car could improve — the base engine feels weak, with Edmunds recording a 9.4-second 0-to-60-mph time. Also, highway wind noise and some cheap-feeling interior materials hold the car back. If the next Elantra keeps the current car's space and value, adds a quieter cabin, improves interior materials, and gives the base model a little more passing power, it could be more than just a flashier redesign.
A global debut is expected in 2026, though U.S. timing and pricing have not been announced. These spy shots suggest Hyundai is not done with the small sedan's development yet, but we expect to learn more about it in the coming months.
Photos by Automedia