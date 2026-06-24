The Hyundai Elantra Is Getting a Sharper Image. Here's Everything We Know

A bolder look for Hyundai's small sedan

The new model was spotted in mountain testing with German registration plates, which adds fuel to reports that Hyundai may bring the Elantra back to Europe. More importantly, even under camouflage, the new front end looks more dramatic than today's Elantra — the spy photos show rectangular LED headlight elements set into a wide grille area, plus what appears to be a thin daytime running light strip running across the nose. The effect should make the car look wider and more high-tech, especially at night.

The rear appears to follow the same idea. A full-width light bar stretches across the trunk area, with sharper lighting elements at the corners. Combined with the sloping roofline and pronounced rear fenders, the next Elantra appears slightly sportier than the outgoing model.