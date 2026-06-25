2027 GMC Sierra 1500 First Look: Trying to Separate From the Silverado

Starting off feeling familiar

For most truck buyers, it all starts with the engine lineup. The new Sierra will offer four at launch. There will be a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder as the base engine, all-new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8s, and a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel. All of these engines will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's also safe to assume that, just like the current Sierra, rear- and four-wheel drive will be available.

If that sounds familiar that's because it's the exact same engine lineup as what Chevrolet just announced for the recently redone Silverado. Just like Chevy, GMC is staying tight-lipped on specs, saying only that the 6.6-liter V8 will have best-in-class power. Important specs like towing, payload, horsepower and fuel economy will all have to wait until closer to the truck's launch later this year.

Just like the Chevy, GMC will offer no hybrid, at least not at launch. GMC did say the diesel will get better fuel efficiency than the hybrid pickups on the market (the Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150 PowerBoost). With the F-150 hybrid, having that battery pack on board adds a huge helping of capability that enables buyers to power everything from a house to large appliances to tailgating gear.

The new Sierra's trim levels start at Pro and go up to Elevation, AT4, AT4X, Denali and the top-spec Denali Ultimate. GMC hasn't detailed what bed and cab configurations the new Sierra will offer, but we know for sure you'll get a crew cab and a short bed thanks to the photos. The current Sierra offers a three-passenger regular cab, a double cab with rear-hinged rear doors, and a crew cab with front-hinged rear doors; both of the four-door body styles seat six. The available short bed is 5 feet, 10 inches long; the standard bed is 6 feet, 7 inches long; and the long bed is 8 feet, 2 inches long.