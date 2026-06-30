- What's new: The GV60 Magma is a high-performance version of Genesis' compact luxury SUV.
- Why it matters: Thanks to hardware and software borrowed from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the GV60 Magma packs an impressive punch, with 641 horsepower and excellent virtual gear-shift tech.
- Edmunds says: The Magma could cost around $85,000, and plush as the GV60 is inside, its Hyundai sibling might prove to be the better buy.
2027 Genesis GV60 Magma First Drive Review: Electric Hooligan for Grown-Ups
This 641-horsepower GV60 sets a great tone for Genesis' new Magma performance sub-brand
— Seoul, South Korea
Luxury carmaker Genesis is launching Magma as its performance sub-brand, an umbrella covering everything from go-fast road cars to bona fide race cars and sultry concepts. The electric GV60 is the first vehicle to get the Magma treatment. But instead of creating a ground-up performance EV from scratch, Genesis borrowed hardware and software from sister company Hyundai's punchy Ioniq 5 N. The result is a feisty, sporty EV that trades a bit of the Hyundai's edge for more sophistication and style.
GV60 Magma: Refined inside and out
The relationship between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Genesis GV60 Magma is not unlike that of the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S. That is to say, while the performance specs are similar between the two Korean EVs, the GV60 — like the Integra — has a greater focus on passenger comfort and premium amenities.
Visually, where the Ioniq 5 N is all about sharp creases and bold lines, the GV60 Magma's body panels give way to softer curves. But the Magma is by no means a sleeper; this GV60 definitely means business, and I love its signature eye-searing orange hue combined with 21-inch wheels and a large but purposeful rear wing.
The orange theme carries over to the interior, where you'll find bright contrast stitching on the doors, seats and steering wheel. The front seats are more heavily bolstered and supportive than the chairs you get in a standard GV60, and they come with standard heating and cooling. They're supremely comfortable and endlessly adjustable, with a thigh extension to provide additional support for longer-legged drivers.
Like the regular GV60, the Magma has a crystal sphere on the center console that looks pretty when parked and rotates to reveal a gear selector when the EV is turned on. Across the dash, you'll find a 27-inch high-resolution OLED display that houses Genesis' multimedia system. And unlike the Ioniq 5 N, which has a menu structure too confusing and convoluted for my Gen X brain (face it, I'm five years away from owning a Jitterbug), the GV60's infotainment interface is a lot simpler, both for initial setup and switching between menus while on the go.
A hot EV to the tune of 641 horsepower
The Magma uses the same 84-kWh battery pack as other GV60s, but the two electric motors are tuned to deliver a lot more power. A maximum of 641 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque are available for short bursts by pushing the Boost button on the steering wheel. (The GV60 Magma produces 601 hp and 546 lb-ft when you aren't using the Boost function.) Launching with full blast, Genesis quotes a 0-to-62-mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds. We recorded a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.3 seconds in an Ioniq 5 N, so that tracks.
Now, I'm the first to say that EV fake engine noises are usually terrible and simulated gear shifts are even worse. But in the GV60, both really enhance the experience — just like they do in the Ioniq 5 N.
The GV60 Magma has a single-speed transmission. But if you engage the GV60's Virtual Gear Shift feature, the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters feel like they're controlling a legit eight-speed automatic gearbox. When you pull the right upshift paddle, the GV60 cuts power for a split second, making the car buck slightly like it would while changing gears in a gas-powered car with a conventional transmission. Floor the accelerator when you're in too high a gear and the EV will feel like it's bogged down. Or wring the GV60 out to its simulated 9,000-rpm redline and the simulated transmission will cut power as it bounces off a faux rev limiter. A burbly V6 soundtrack accompanies all of this, and it really sells the experience. If this is the future of EV synthetics, I'm all in.
Supple or sporty — you decide
You can drive the GV60 Magma in silence in Comfort mode, which is great for my initial stint on the highway leaving Seoul. The Magma isn't as quick to accelerate in this setting, but there's still plenty of thrust, and barely any wind or road noise makes its way into the cabin. Relaxed commuting like this also lets me make the most of the Magma's standard driver assistance features — things like a camera system that projects a video feed of the EV's blind spots into the gauge cluster when I activate a turn signal, or the Highway Driving Assist tech that takes over the steering, braking and acceleration, making a slog through heavy traffic a breeze.
Off the highway and into the South Korean countryside, the GV60 comes alive thanks to the Magma button on its steering wheel. You can select between GT and Sprint modes. The former firms up the suspension's adaptive dampers, adds heft to the steering, and sharpens the throttle response while still keeping power delivery in check. Sprint mode lays it all out on the line, giving you max power all the time. But even on full boil, the Magma stays flat and planted, with nary a screech from the Pirelli P Zero summer tires as I whip up and down a mountain road with back-and-forth hairpin corners.
Like other EVs, the GV60 Magma has regenerative braking that can slow the car down while recuperating energy and sending it back into the battery. But even in its strongest regen setting, I really have to lay into the pedal and activate the mechanical brakes to adequately slow this nearly 5,000-pound EV down for tight turns. The transition between regenerative and physical braking is seamless, sure, but I'd like stronger stopping power overall.
230 miles of estimated range
The trade-off for the GV60 Magma's increased performance is a drop in driving range. While the standard GV60 is estimated to have anywhere from 252 to 306 miles of range, depending on trim, the Magma is expected to have just 230 miles. However, when we put the Magma's sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, through the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw 253 miles of real-world range, handily beating a 221-mile EPA estimate.
Like other GV60s, the Magma has a Tesla-style NACS charging port that allows you to use the Supercharger network, and there's a CCS adapter so you can plug into other Level 3 chargers. At its max rate of 250 kW, the GV60 Magma's battery can go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in 18 minutes. Plugged into a Level 2 home charger, the Magma charges at 10.9 kW, which is enough to replenish its battery overnight.
On sale soon, but pricing is still unknown
The one big unknown with the Genesis GV60 Magma is how much it'll cost. And unfortunately, this is where Genesis' hot EV could lose some appeal.
We recently tested the GV60 Performance, which offers up to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque for right around $74,000. Figuring the Magma will add at least $10K on top of that, you're looking at $85K or so for this range-topping GV60. That's quite a bit of money — especially when you consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which offers the same level of on-road punch, can be had for $68K. The GV60 Magma is more plush, but is it worth an extra $15K to $20K? Hmm.
Genesis will reveal the GV60 Magma's final price soon, as the EV is expected to go on sale in July. Anyone who ponies up for one will be treated to a luxury EV with great tech, solid comfort and impressive road manners — even if its Hyundai-badged sibling offers the same bang for fewer bucks.