GV60 Magma: Refined inside and out

The relationship between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Genesis GV60 Magma is not unlike that of the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S. That is to say, while the performance specs are similar between the two Korean EVs, the GV60 — like the Integra — has a greater focus on passenger comfort and premium amenities.

Visually, where the Ioniq 5 N is all about sharp creases and bold lines, the GV60 Magma's body panels give way to softer curves. But the Magma is by no means a sleeper; this GV60 definitely means business, and I love its signature eye-searing orange hue combined with 21-inch wheels and a large but purposeful rear wing.

The orange theme carries over to the interior, where you'll find bright contrast stitching on the doors, seats and steering wheel. The front seats are more heavily bolstered and supportive than the chairs you get in a standard GV60, and they come with standard heating and cooling. They're supremely comfortable and endlessly adjustable, with a thigh extension to provide additional support for longer-legged drivers.

Like the regular GV60, the Magma has a crystal sphere on the center console that looks pretty when parked and rotates to reveal a gear selector when the EV is turned on. Across the dash, you'll find a 27-inch high-resolution OLED display that houses Genesis' multimedia system. And unlike the Ioniq 5 N, which has a menu structure too confusing and convoluted for my Gen X brain (face it, I'm five years away from owning a Jitterbug), the GV60's infotainment interface is a lot simpler, both for initial setup and switching between menus while on the go.