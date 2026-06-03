The Ford Bronco Filson Is a Luxury Off-Roader With a Raptor Engine

It's what's inside that counts

Ford and Filson have been in talks about a collaboration since the new Bronco launched in 2021, and the interior is where it really shows. The highlight is the removable saddle bags in the door pockets, pieces that take direct design inspiration from Filson's famously durable Tin Cloth waxed canvas luggage. The seating upholstery is a quilted leather that nods to the interior liners you'll find in some of Filson's jackets.

An important clarifier: Ford told me the fabrics inside the Bronco are Filson-inspired, but they're not actually made from the brand's famous waxed cottons and bridle leathers. Filson senior designer Rae Krause told me there were conversations about using the brand's in-house materials, but they didn't satisfy the strict fire- and UV-resistance requirements put forth by automakers. "The wax would melt," Krause said. Unfortunately, even though the bags are more robust, they don't feel nearly as high-quality as Filson's actual products.

The Bronco Filson goes on sale in 2027. Will the Filson treatment expand to other Fords, like the Eddie Bauer trim did back in the day? There's no official confirmation, but a Ford PR person gave me a knowing shrug and said, "Wait and see."