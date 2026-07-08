The Fiat Topolino Arrives in the U.S., but It Costs $15K and Isn't Street-Legal (Yet)

What exactly is the Topolino?

The Topolino is Fiat's newest answer to micromobility, which is the industry term for smaller vehicles meant to handle short-distance travel. In plain English, it's a two-seat electric alternative to a golf cart, but with a lot more Italian vacation energy baked in. It measures just 8 feet, 3 inches long; 4 feet, 7 inches wide; and 5 feet, 1 inch tall, so yes, it might be the rare new vehicle that makes Fiat's already tiny and not-so-great 500e look substantial.

Fiat is offering two versions: the Topolino and the Topolino Dolce Vita. The regular Topolino gets a panoramic sunroof and hinged windows, while the Dolce Vita is the better fit for a trip to the beach with its roll-back soft top and rope-style door openings. Both come in Verde Vita green with 14-inch wheels, vintage-style covers, LED lighting, a digital gauge cluster, a phone holder, storage space and a bag hook.

The hardware is simple. A 5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 46 miles of range, and Fiat says a full charge takes about five hours using 2.3-kW AC charging. That makes more sense for plugging in overnight at home or at a vacation property than for public charging stops.