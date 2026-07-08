- What's new: The 2026 Fiat Topolino is now available in limited quantities at select U.S. dealers, with two body styles, up to 46 miles of electric range, and a $14,980 starting price.
- Why it matters: The Topolino gives buyers a stylish alternative to a golf cart for resorts, beach towns and private neighborhoods, but its 19-mph top speed means it is not a replacement for a regular EV.
- Edmunds says: The Topolino is tiny, charming and very limited in what it can do. For the right short-trip lifestyle, though, that may be exactly the point.
The Fiat Topolino Arrives in the U.S., but It Costs $15K and Isn't Street-Legal (Yet)
Fiat's smallest new arrival trades highway speed for open-air motoring and a very Italian sense of fun
The Fiat Topolino is now available in the U.S. — it's a tiny electric runabout that is better thought of as a stylish neighborhood vehicle than a normal new car. With a 19-mph top speed, up to 46 miles of range, and a $14,980 starting price (including the destination fee), the Topolino is mostly aimed at private communities, resorts and beach towns. Or The Villages. These'll be everywhere in The Villages.
What exactly is the Topolino?
The Topolino is Fiat's newest answer to micromobility, which is the industry term for smaller vehicles meant to handle short-distance travel. In plain English, it's a two-seat electric alternative to a golf cart, but with a lot more Italian vacation energy baked in. It measures just 8 feet, 3 inches long; 4 feet, 7 inches wide; and 5 feet, 1 inch tall, so yes, it might be the rare new vehicle that makes Fiat's already tiny and not-so-great 500e look substantial.
Fiat is offering two versions: the Topolino and the Topolino Dolce Vita. The regular Topolino gets a panoramic sunroof and hinged windows, while the Dolce Vita is the better fit for a trip to the beach with its roll-back soft top and rope-style door openings. Both come in Verde Vita green with 14-inch wheels, vintage-style covers, LED lighting, a digital gauge cluster, a phone holder, storage space and a bag hook.
The hardware is simple. A 5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 46 miles of range, and Fiat says a full charge takes about five hours using 2.3-kW AC charging. That makes more sense for plugging in overnight at home or at a vacation property than for public charging stops.
Can you drive it on public roads?
Not everywhere. The Topolino's 19-mph maximum speed keeps it focused on private neighborhoods, resorts and similar low-speed areas. Fiat says owners will be able to add a conversion kit by late summer 2026 that raises the top speed to 25 mph and helps make it street-legal.
Even then, you should check local rules before buying. Low-speed vehicles are generally limited to public roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less, and state or city regulations may add extra requirements. In other words, the Topolino is not a substitute for a Nissan Leaf, Chevy Trax or even Fiat's own 500e.
That said, the little Fiat does have a clear use case. While we see it as adorably impractical for most Americans, it is potentially great as a beach toy. If you just need something charming for quick trips to the pool, marina, mailbox or café, the Topolino could be a fun alternative to the usual golf cart. For everyone else, this mouse is probably too small for the house.