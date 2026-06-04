- What's new: The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV now starts at $74,490, a $12,500 increase over the 2026 coupe.
- Why it matters: The price hike makes the electric Charger much more expensive than the gas-powered R/T and Scat Pack models, which start at $51,990 and $56,990, respectively.
- Edmunds says: The Charger Daytona EV already struggled to make a strong case in Edmunds' One-Year Road Test, and the higher 2027 price makes it even harder to recommend over the new gas models.
The Dodge Charger EV Got a $12,500 Price Hike, Making It an Even Harder Sell
Dodge’s electric muscle car gains easier Tesla Supercharger access, but its gas-powered siblings now look like the better value
The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona EV just got a shocking $12,500 price increase, pushing the electric muscle car to $74,490 for the two-door Scat Pack with a $1,995 destination fee included. That price puts the EV well above the gas-powered Charger models that now sit at the center of Dodge’s lineup.
That is a sharp reversal from 2026, when the Charger Daytona Scat Pack coupe started at $61,990 with destination. The 2027 model is up $12,500 year over year, while the Daytona Scat Pack Plus coupe rises from $66,985 to $79,485. The electric Scat Pack Plus climbs to $79,485, or $79,985 for the four-door version. It's worth noting, though, that Dodge cut the upcharge to four-door models from $2,000 to just $500.
The EV is now much pricier than the gas Charger
The other big news is that, for 2027, the Charger also gains a built-in NACS charging port, which means owners can use Tesla Supercharger stations without an adapter. That's a meaningful upgrade for road trips and public charging convenience. It remains the quickest Charger on paper, with 670 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a claimed 3.3-second 0-60 mph time.
But the price gap is hard to ignore. The 2027 gas-powered Charger R/T starts at $51,990 with destination, while the 550-hp Charger Scat Pack starts at $56,990. That makes the electric Daytona Scat Pack $17,500 more expensive than the gas Scat Pack, despite both offering standard all-wheel drive and serious straight-line speed.
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Same car, but more expensive and harder to justify
The higher price would be easier to swallow if the Daytona EV had already made a strong first impression. It hasn't, at least not in our One-Year Road Test fleet. We bought a 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack with an as-tested price of $85,965, paid about $82,000 before taxes and fees after a discount, and later sold it for $35,000 with less than 7,000 miles. We lost $50K in just 12 months, and that's a tough pill to swallow.
Our editors also had frustrations with the car's size, driving feel, brake performance, software behavior and fake exhaust sound. There were bright spots, including bold styling, a useful hatchback cargo area and an Edmunds-tested 255 miles of EV range, but the overall takeaway was not flattering. With the 2027 model carrying a much higher starting price and no major change to the basic EV formula, the Daytona's case is even harder to understand now.
Sure, the Charger Daytona EV is the quickest and most powerful Charger, and the new NACS port should make public charging easier by opening direct access to Tesla Superchargers. For EV fans who want a loud-looking, high-horsepower Dodge with real hatchback practicality, it has some appeal, but that is likely a very narrow group of potential buyers.
It's almost as though Dodge is making the Daytona EV a tougher sell on purpose because it simply wants to get back to focusing on gas cars. If that's the case, they should just kill it off instead of asking customers to shell out even more for what was, in our experience, a deeply flawed product.