The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona EV just got a shocking $12,500 price increase, pushing the electric muscle car to $74,490 for the two-door Scat Pack with a $1,995 destination fee included. That price puts the EV well above the gas-powered Charger models that now sit at the center of Dodge’s lineup.

That is a sharp reversal from 2026, when the Charger Daytona Scat Pack coupe started at $61,990 with destination. The 2027 model is up $12,500 year over year, while the Daytona Scat Pack Plus coupe rises from $66,985 to $79,485. The electric Scat Pack Plus climbs to $79,485, or $79,985 for the four-door version. It's worth noting, though, that Dodge cut the upcharge to four-door models from $2,000 to just $500.