The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Looks Like a Kia Knockoff

The same goes for the interior. Chrysler says there's a swanky new Blue Agave color for the Pacifica Pinnacle's cabin, but we don't have any photos just yet. The Pinnacle's interior also gets some copper accent pieces, which ought to look nice against the blue leather. Finally, updated cabin tech includes blind-spot cameras that activate when you hit the turn signal — something the Kia Carnival also has.

Chrysler hasn't released any of the 2027 Pacifica's specs just yet. However, we do know that parent company Stellantis is discontinuing its plug-in hybrid offerings, so the Pacifica's electrified option will go away. That leaves just a 287-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 under the van's hood, paired with a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive (except for the Pacifica LX, which is FWD-only).

Pricing for the base Pacifica LX starts at $43,490 including destination. If you want the funny new face, you're looking at $46,540 for the Select. A fully loaded Pinnacle AWD tops out just above $60K. Look for the 2027 Pacifica models to arrive at Chrysler dealers this summer.