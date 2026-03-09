- The Chrysler Pacifica heads into 2027 with a slightly refreshed look.
- The Pacifica minivan offers a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, with prices ranging from $43,490 to $60,250.
- Key competitors include the Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna.
The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Looks Like a Kia Knockoff
Chrysler's minivan gains a new schnoz but loses its hybrid powertrain
The Chrysler Pacifica minivan gets a small update for 2027. The most obvious change is a new front fascia design that looks like a bad ripoff of modern Kias. Aside from that, prospective Pacifica buyers will have a few new exterior colors to choose from, plus some updated safety tech.
Weirdly, not all Pacifica models are getting the updated front end. The base Pacifica LX — formerly called Voyager — will retain its predecessor's fascia. The Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims all get the new nose, which has LED headlights and a redesigned Chrysler logo. The Pacifica also apparently gets an updated rear badge, but Chrysler only released two front-facing photos of the 2027 model, so we'll have to take the company's word for it.
The same goes for the interior. Chrysler says there's a swanky new Blue Agave color for the Pacifica Pinnacle's cabin, but we don't have any photos just yet. The Pinnacle's interior also gets some copper accent pieces, which ought to look nice against the blue leather. Finally, updated cabin tech includes blind-spot cameras that activate when you hit the turn signal — something the Kia Carnival also has.
Chrysler hasn't released any of the 2027 Pacifica's specs just yet. However, we do know that parent company Stellantis is discontinuing its plug-in hybrid offerings, so the Pacifica's electrified option will go away. That leaves just a 287-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 under the van's hood, paired with a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive (except for the Pacifica LX, which is FWD-only).
Pricing for the base Pacifica LX starts at $43,490 including destination. If you want the funny new face, you're looking at $46,540 for the Select. A fully loaded Pinnacle AWD tops out just above $60K. Look for the 2027 Pacifica models to arrive at Chrysler dealers this summer.