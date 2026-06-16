2027 Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150 and Ram 1500: There's a New Truck in Town

Chevrolet just announced the 2027 Silverado, which brings with it new tech and a pair of new small-block V8 engines. Because new big trucks are big news, it was only natural to see how the redesigned GM truck compares to its crosstown rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. Dive into the specs below.

Note that this is by necessity an incomplete comparison, as Chevy hasn't released many measurable details about the new Silverado. Info will be added as it becomes available.

Read more about the 2027 Chevy Silverado: