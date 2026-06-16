2027 Chevy Silverado Revealed: New Engines, More Tech, Still No Hybrid

2027 Chevy Silverado trims and equipment

Chevrolet will offer the Silverado seven ways. There's the Work Truck, Custom, a trim simply called Silverado (it used to be LT) and the fancy High Country. For people who want off-road looks, performance or both, there's the Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and ZR2. Wheel sizes range from 18 inches on the base models and off-road trims to 20-inch and 22-inch wheels on more expensive road-focused models.

There's a whole lot of information Chevy isn't confirming right now, including the number of cab and bed configurations. The current Silverado is offered in two-door regular cab and four-door Double Cab and crew cab body styles, with three different bed lengths, depending on the trim level. We assume that'll carry over, but we don't know for sure.

Chevy hasn't said how much bigger the Silverado is for this generation, if it's grown at all. We also don't have payload or towing specs. Those should be revealed closer to the truck's on-sale date later this year.