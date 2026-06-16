- What's new: The Chevy Silverado — General Motors' bread-and-butter truck — gets a full update for 2027. It should be on sale before the end of the year.
- Why it matters: More standard tech, new V8 engines and hands-free driving software will keep the Silverado competitive against its key rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.
- Edmunds says: It's not the prettiest truck, and there's still no hybrid option, but the Silverado nevertheless gets a bunch of updates where it counts.
2027 Chevy Silverado Revealed: New Engines, More Tech, Still No Hybrid
Our first look at the 2027 Chevy Silverado shows evolutionary updates in design, tech and more
The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado is one of the most important debuts of the year. A significant number of American shoppers continue to rely on full-size pickup trucks to handle the needs of work, play and daily life. With seven trim levels, four engine choices, optional hands-free driving tech and prices likely spanning from the high $30,000s to the low $80,000s, the Silverado can be a lot of things for a lot of people. It'll also form the basis for the next-generation GMC Sierra pickup, which is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Learn more about the 2027 Chevy Silverado:
2027 Chevy Silverado trims and equipment
Chevrolet will offer the Silverado seven ways. There's the Work Truck, Custom, a trim simply called Silverado (it used to be LT) and the fancy High Country. For people who want off-road looks, performance or both, there's the Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and ZR2. Wheel sizes range from 18 inches on the base models and off-road trims to 20-inch and 22-inch wheels on more expensive road-focused models.
There's a whole lot of information Chevy isn't confirming right now, including the number of cab and bed configurations. The current Silverado is offered in two-door regular cab and four-door Double Cab and crew cab body styles, with three different bed lengths, depending on the trim level. We assume that'll carry over, but we don't know for sure.
Chevy hasn't said how much bigger the Silverado is for this generation, if it's grown at all. We also don't have payload or towing specs. Those should be revealed closer to the truck's on-sale date later this year.
Two new V8s and a diesel, but no hybrid
The big news under the 2027 Silverado's hood is a pair of new V8 engines — part of the small-block family Chevrolet debuted with the Corvette Grand Sport earlier this year. Both 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8 engines will be offered in the Silverado (up from 5.3 liters and 6.2 liters), but Chevy isn't confirming how much power or torque they'll make. (Yes, it's 6.6 liters, not 6.7 like in the Corvette.) All we know is that the 6.6-liter engine will be "the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class," according to Chevrolet, which isn't really a shock, since the current Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 already holds that title.
When we took a deep dive into GM's new small-block engine earlier this year, we estimated output figures of 490 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, which would put the 6.6-liter engine right between the two versions of the twin-turbocharged straight-six Ram uses in the 1500 pickup. Chevy's smaller 5.7-liter V8 should offer numbers a bit lower than that, figure around 420 hp and 460 lb-ft, which is what the outgoing 6.2-liter engine currently makes.
For buyers who don't need or want V8 power, Chevy will continue to offer a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, plus a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. The automaker hasn't released power figures for these engines either, but we don't expect them to change from what's offered in the current Silverado. In other words, plan on something in the neighborhood of 310 hp and 430 lb-ft for the turbo inline-four, and 305 hp and 495 lb-ft for the diesel inline-six.
Curiously, there's still no hybrid option for the Chevy Silverado — at least, not yet. General Motors had previously said it would bring hybrid power back to its full-size pickups, and we hope to see this soon. We love the PowerBoost hybrid engine offered in the Ford F-150. Plus, Ram offers mild hybrid versions of its truck engines, and you can get hybrid power in the full-size Toyota Tundra, too.
Tech galore
We're definitely hoping the new Silverado's interior is a step up from its predecessor in terms of materials quality and fit and finish; Chevy trucks have long trailed the competition in this regard. The new Silverado gets a big multimedia tech upgrade, though, with a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster and a 16.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen standard on every trim. In the ZR2 and High Country, there's also an 11.5-inch passenger display, because of course there is.
We haven't had the chance to poke around inside the Silverado just yet, but assuming it uses GM's existing infotainment tech, the large screen should be relatively easy to use. Oh, and thank goodness: Because this isn't one of GM's electric vehicles, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should be included. GM continuing to exclude this from any of its products, let alone only its EVs, is so dumb.
Super Cruise — General Motors' hands-free highway driving tech — will continue to be offered on the Silverado, likely just on higher trim levels. We're big fans of Super Cruise, and think it's superior to the BlueCruise system Ford offers for the F-150.
Wanna go off-roading?
Chevy will continue to sell the Silverado in off-road-focused Trail Boss and ZR2 models. There's also a Custom Trail Boss, which is "designed to meet [customers] where they are," meaning it's likely decontented a bit compared to the more expensive models, but until Chevy releases full specs, we won't know for sure. Buyers who opt for the Silverado trim (formerly LT) with four-wheel drive will automatically get the Z71 package, which includes skid plates, hill descent control and a slightly different suspension tune.
The Trail Boss comes with a 2-inch suspension lift, 34-inch all-terrain tires and some unique styling cues. The ZR2 steps things up with 35-inch tires, a big ol' hood bulge, front and rear electronic locking differentials and sophisticated Multimatic DSSV shocks that give the Silverado incredible high-speed control and low-speed damping for excellent off-road prowess. A ZR2 Bison Edition comes with 18-inch beadlock wheels and even more underbody protection.
There's so much more to learn
Dimensions, engine specs, pricing, fuel economy — these are all still unknowns as of this writing. We expect the 2027 Chevy Silverado to start at or just below $40,000, and expensive High Country and ZR2 Bison trims should easily push past $80,000 with all the options ticked. That's just the way it is with full-size trucks these days.
The 2027 Silverado should arrive at Chevy dealers before the end of the year, or perhaps early 2027 at the latest. We'll keep you posted with the latest info as it becomes available.