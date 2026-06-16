2027 Chevy Silverado Photo Gallery: See the Work Truck, Trail Boss, ZR2 and More

Chevy's new half-ton truck brings new tech, new engines and updated styling

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior
  • What's new: The 2027 Chevy Silverado brings new engines, more tech and updated styling to GM's bread-and-butter truck.
  • Why it matters: This better allows the Silverado to compete with its key American rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.
  • Edmunds says: The Silverado looks to be better than ever — but will that be enough in this highly competitive segment?

The 2027 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck family is here. From the Work Truck to the High Country and off-road versions like the Trail Boss and ZR2, the Silverado features new V8 engines, better in-cabin tech and an updated exterior design. Does the truck have what it takes to properly compete with the Ford F-150s, Ram 1500s and Toyota Tundras of the world? It certainly seems so.

Click here to read all about the 2027 Chevy Silverado.

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2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

The 2027 Silverado lineup includes seven models: Work Truck, Custom, Silverado (formerly LT), Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss, High Country and ZR2.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

The Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and ZR2 feature lifted suspensions and all-terrain tires.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

The Work Truck is the most basic Silverado model.

2027 Chevy Silverado interior

The interiors of all trims get a big upgrade with more standard cabin tech.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

The High Country is the Silverado's top trim level.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

Engine options include a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six, a 5.7-liter V8 and a 6.6-liter V8.

2027 Chevy Silverado interior

All the trucks have tons of interior storage.

2027 Chevy Silverado interior

A panoramic sunroof is available on higher-end trims.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

The Silverado ZR2 is the most off-road-focused model.

2027 Chevy Silverado exterior

It's not a proper Ford F-150 Raptor fighter, but it's close.

2027 Chevy Silverado interior

The 2027 Chevy Silverado will go on sale near the end of 2026.

2027 Chevy Silverado interior
2027 Chevy Silverado interior
2027 Chevy Silverado suspension
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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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