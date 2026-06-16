- What's new: The 2027 Chevy Silverado brings new engines, more tech and updated styling to GM's bread-and-butter truck.
- Why it matters: This better allows the Silverado to compete with its key American rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.
- Edmunds says: The Silverado looks to be better than ever — but will that be enough in this highly competitive segment?
2027 Chevy Silverado Photo Gallery: See the Work Truck, Trail Boss, ZR2 and More
Chevy's new half-ton truck brings new tech, new engines and updated styling
The 2027 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck family is here. From the Work Truck to the High Country and off-road versions like the Trail Boss and ZR2, the Silverado features new V8 engines, better in-cabin tech and an updated exterior design. Does the truck have what it takes to properly compete with the Ford F-150s, Ram 1500s and Toyota Tundras of the world? It certainly seems so.
The 2027 Silverado lineup includes seven models: Work Truck, Custom, Silverado (formerly LT), Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss, High Country and ZR2.
The Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and ZR2 feature lifted suspensions and all-terrain tires.
The Work Truck is the most basic Silverado model.
The interiors of all trims get a big upgrade with more standard cabin tech.
The High Country is the Silverado's top trim level.
Engine options include a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six, a 5.7-liter V8 and a 6.6-liter V8.
All the trucks have tons of interior storage.
A panoramic sunroof is available on higher-end trims.
The Silverado ZR2 is the most off-road-focused model.
It's not a proper Ford F-150 Raptor fighter, but it's close.
The 2027 Chevy Silverado will go on sale near the end of 2026.