The new interior is a big step in the right direction

Probably the biggest upgrade in the 2026 Corvette is the revised interior, which is a huge leap forward over the original C8 and its wall of buttons that separated driver from passenger. The 2027 Grand Sport X inherits this new interior, which has a far more logical and usable layout.

The new mode selector is a simple and unassuming toggle switch, slightly less dramatic than the old, oversized knob, but it makes for far easier and quicker cycling from one mode to the next. All this makes room for a wireless smartphone charger, which even has a little clamp built in to keep your phone from flying around. Sadly, though, that charger struggles to work unless your phone is in the absolute perfect position.

Some of the finer details are a bit disappointing, however. For example, the chrome coating on the neutral button was already starting to peel up on the car I tested despite it having less than 2,000 miles on the clock. But even so, the Corvette remains shockingly practical for a mid-engine sports car, with a proper trunk out back that'll hold shopping bags, suitcases or even golf clubs.