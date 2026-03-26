The 2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Is Back With a Huge New Engine

A new generation of engine

Accompanying the news of the Grand Sport is the reveal of the entirely new engine that will power it and the standard Stingray. This engine, known as the LS6, is the first of an all-new generation of small-block V8s, displacing a whopping 6.7 liters and making 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the outgoing V8, named LT2, displaced 6.2 liters and made 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. That should make for quite the performance upgrade. And when paired with the electric motor in the Grand Sport X, power jumps to a maximum of 721 hp.

But it's not only the increased displacement of the engine that gives it the extra power. Chevy utilizes a few tricks from the hot rodder's playbook, giving the V8 a higher compression ratio of 13:1 — the highest of any Corvette engine in history. This V8 also uses forged internal parts, allowing it to breathe through a larger throttle body, tunnel ram intake and better flowing cylinder heads. These changes deliver not only more torque at lower rpm but also more horsepower at higher rpm, which means the Corvette is going to feel more powerful no matter how hard or easy you drive it. There is a weight penalty with this new engine, but Corvette engineers say this new LS6 only weighs about 20 or so extra pounds more than the outgoing LT2 engine.

This engine is a big deal for Chevrolet and General Motors. In the 72 years since the introduction of the small-block V8, this is only the sixth all-new design for what is ostensibly the most popular engine in North America. Even though I'm discussing it with the Corvette in mind, this engine will undoubtedly find its way into future GM vehicles, most notably the upcoming Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size trucks.