- What's new: The Chevy Corvette E-Ray is a thing of the past.
- Why it matters: It's replaced by the Grand Sport X, which is still a hybrid with all-wheel drive.
- Edmunds says: The Grand Sport X has a new V8 engine, so it'll offer better performance.
The Chevy Corvette E-Ray Dies So the Grand Sport X Can Live
The hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray lives on with a new V8 heart
The hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray has been part of the Chevy Corvette lineup since 2023. But despite it being so early in the nameplate's lifespan, it's time to say goodbye. Sort of. The E-Ray is being replaced by the new Grand Sport X. Think of it like the ZR1 and ZR1X — adding the X means electrified all-wheel drive.
The E-Ray was a cool idea, and it was the first Corvette to ever have all-wheel drive. Thanks to that front-mounted electric motor, it boosted the standard Corvette's performance to near-Z06 levels. Electrification was always part of the plan for the C8-generation Corvette's platform, and the Grand Sport X is a logical next step.
Grand Sport is a name familliar to Corvette fans, and for 2027 it's being taken to an entirely new level. The biggest change is to the motor, and that's because it's brand-new — never been used before in any car from Chevrolet, Cadillac or anywhere else. It's called the LS6 and it lays the groundwork for the next generation of V8s that we'll see in everything from the 2027 Chevy Silverado to the next Cadillac Escalade (probably).
The LS6 displaces a huge 6.7 liters and makes 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Sport X takes the E-Ray's recipe and copies it exactly. The front electric motor pushes output to 721 hp — that's 51 hp more than the sensational Z06 and its screaming 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8.
The Grand Sport X will be released later this year, and its base price will undoubtedly come in around $110,000. We look forward to trying out the new V8 engine with extra hybrid assist later this year.