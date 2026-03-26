The Chevy Corvette E-Ray Dies So the Grand Sport X Can Live

The hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray lives on with a new V8 heart

2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport X front 3/4
  • What's new: The Chevy Corvette E-Ray is a thing of the past.
  • Why it matters: It's replaced by the Grand Sport X, which is still a hybrid with all-wheel drive.
  • Edmunds says: The Grand Sport X has a new V8 engine, so it'll offer better performance.

The hybrid, all-wheel-drive E-Ray has been part of the Chevy Corvette lineup since 2023. But despite it being so early in the nameplate's lifespan, it's time to say goodbye. Sort of. The E-Ray is being replaced by the new Grand Sport X. Think of it like the ZR1 and ZR1X — adding the X means electrified all-wheel drive.

The E-Ray was a cool idea, and it was the first Corvette to ever have all-wheel drive. Thanks to that front-mounted electric motor, it boosted the standard Corvette's performance to near-Z06 levels. Electrification was always part of the plan for the C8-generation Corvette's platform, and the Grand Sport X is a logical next step. 

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2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport X exterior

Grand Sport is a name familliar to Corvette fans, and for 2027 it's being taken to an entirely new level. The biggest change is to the motor, and that's because it's brand-new — never been used before in any car from Chevrolet, Cadillac or anywhere else. It's called the LS6 and it lays the groundwork for the next generation of V8s that we'll see in everything from the 2027 Chevy Silverado to the next Cadillac Escalade (probably). 

The LS6 displaces a huge 6.7 liters and makes 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Sport X takes the E-Ray's recipe and copies it exactly. The front electric motor pushes output to 721 hp — that's 51 hp more than the sensational Z06 and its screaming 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8. 

The Grand Sport X will be released later this year, and its base price will undoubtedly come in around $110,000. We look forward to trying out the new V8 engine with extra hybrid assist later this year.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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