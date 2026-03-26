The Chevy Corvette E-Ray Dies So the Grand Sport X Can Live

Grand Sport is a name familliar to Corvette fans, and for 2027 it's being taken to an entirely new level. The biggest change is to the motor, and that's because it's brand-new — never been used before in any car from Chevrolet, Cadillac or anywhere else. It's called the LS6 and it lays the groundwork for the next generation of V8s that we'll see in everything from the 2027 Chevy Silverado to the next Cadillac Escalade (probably).

The LS6 displaces a huge 6.7 liters and makes 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Sport X takes the E-Ray's recipe and copies it exactly. The front electric motor pushes output to 721 hp — that's 51 hp more than the sensational Z06 and its screaming 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8.

The Grand Sport X will be released later this year, and its base price will undoubtedly come in around $110,000. We look forward to trying out the new V8 engine with extra hybrid assist later this year.