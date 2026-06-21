Our Year With the Chevy Bolt Is Off to a Glitchy Start

I picked up our 2027 Chevy Bolt from the dealer at 4:00 p.m. on a Monday. By 5:00 p.m., it was already broken. So on this brand-new car with only 15 miles on its odometer, the central infotainment screen went completely blank, as did the digital gauge cluster. "Oh, cool," I thought. "It's our Blazer EV all over again."

Before calling the dealer, I tried to fix the problem myself. I turned the car off — which requires you getting out, walking away and locking it, since there's no on/off switch — and back on again. I let it sit for an hour. I let it sit for three hours. I let it sit overnight. At one point, I got a warning notification to try and do the factory reset, which I did, but that didn't fix anything.