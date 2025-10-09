Old EV, new tricks

Underneath the skin, the Bolt's electric motor has been upgraded to the ones found in other GM EVs like the Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The new motor has been designed to maximize efficiency and help lower costs thanks to the minimal amount of rare earth metals used. It's also been optimized to reduce energy loss due to heat buildup or between the battery and the drive unit.

The result is a GM-estimated 255 miles of electric-only driving range. Fans of the Bolt might be flummoxed at this point: Isn't that less range than the old Bolt? Yes, it is — the 2022 Bolt had an EPA-estimated driving range of 259 miles. These estimates are preliminary, and we'll wait to pass final judgment until the EPA rates the new Bolt. Furthermore, on the Edmunds EV Range Test, a 2022 Bolt managed 278 miles of range, so there is every chance the new Bolt goes much farther than 255 miles.

But if you do find yourself out of juice in the new car, you'll be happy to hear that charging has gotten a much-needed upgrade. The Bolt can now juice up at 150 kW — more than twice as fast as the last Bolt — and Chevy says it's now able to fill its battery from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. Also, the Bolt is the first Chevy to get a native NACS port, which means access to Tesla's enormous Supercharger network won't require an adapter.