2027 Chevy Bolt vs. 2026 Nissan Leaf: Which EV Is the Best Value?

With the Chevy Bolt EV coming back from the dead — albeit atop the old Bolt's bones — the obvious question is whether this small, cheap electric hatchback is still the value it once was. With competition getting stiffer everywhere, its nearest rival is the actually all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf. So which looks to be the better buy?

Range and charging

When it comes to range, we only have one estimate for the new Bolt right now: 255 miles on a single charge. That's Chevy's own estimate, and while the EPA ratings could change, that's still a touch less than the old Bolt's 259 miles of EPA-estimated range. It's worth noting the old Bolt overachieved on the Edmunds EV Range Test, and the new Bolt could do the same.

The new Leaf hides a 75-kWh battery in its floor, and with just one electric motor (like the Bolt), the new Leaf can squeeze an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range on a single charge. Heck, even the lowest-range Leaf does better than the Bolt, at 259 miles for an all-wheel-drive model.