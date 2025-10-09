- Chevy announced the rebirth of the Bolt EV compact hatchback.
- But it comes with steep competition from Nissan's all-new Leaf.
- Which is the better value? We compare them to find out.
2027 Chevy Bolt vs. 2026 Nissan Leaf: Which EV Is the Best Value?
Two small EVs, one value leader
With the Chevy Bolt EV coming back from the dead — albeit atop the old Bolt's bones — the obvious question is whether this small, cheap electric hatchback is still the value it once was. With competition getting stiffer everywhere, its nearest rival is the actually all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf. So which looks to be the better buy?
Range and charging
When it comes to range, we only have one estimate for the new Bolt right now: 255 miles on a single charge. That's Chevy's own estimate, and while the EPA ratings could change, that's still a touch less than the old Bolt's 259 miles of EPA-estimated range. It's worth noting the old Bolt overachieved on the Edmunds EV Range Test, and the new Bolt could do the same.
The new Leaf hides a 75-kWh battery in its floor, and with just one electric motor (like the Bolt), the new Leaf can squeeze an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range on a single charge. Heck, even the lowest-range Leaf does better than the Bolt, at 259 miles for an all-wheel-drive model.
Both cars charge at a max rate of 150 kW, and both have native NACS ports. That means charging at a Tesla Supercharger station won't require an adapter. Chevy says the Bolt is now able to fill its battery from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes, while the Leaf needs 35 minutes to do the same deed. Given that they both have access to the Supercharger network and charge at similar peak rates, charging is a wash.
Interior space
While Chevy hasn't given us full interior dimensions for the new Bolt, we can look to the old one for some clues. (The new car is largely based on the old one's architecture.) The wheelbases for both the Chevy and Nissan — the distance between the front and rear wheels that largely determines occupant space — are within 3 inches of each other, with the Leaf being slightly longer at 105.9 inches to the Bolt's 102.4 inches. That means the Leaf might offer a touch more legroom in the front and rear, but it isn't much.
When it comes to cargo, the old Bolt offered 16.6 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats folded up, and 57 cubes with the back row folded down. We expect the new Bolt to have very similar dimensions inside. The new Leaf has 20 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear bench up, but doesn't quote a number with the rear bench folded down. We believe it's safe to assume — given the longer wheelbase — that the Leaf will offer more room than the Bolt with the seats folded down.
Feature availability and pricing
Both cars feature most of the niceties you'd expect with modern cars. Heated seats, a full suite of safety systems, big center touchscreens, and configurable driver's displays are all here. But there are a few differences worth noting.
The first is that the Leaf offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The Bolt, because it's a new-generation GM EV, will not have the same phone mirroring tech. Where the Bolt fights back is GM's Super Cruise. It's a hands-free, eyes-on driver assistance tech that will handle most of a long-haul journey for you, and it's something the Leaf just can't match with its regular adaptive cruise control.
As for pricing, the new Bolt will start at $29,995 after destination charges — though options like the panoramic glass roof and Super Cruise will push that price upward. The base S+ trim Nissan Leaf starts at $31,485, but if you want more interior goodies, the Platinum model starts at $41,930. We think the best value is the SV+ model, which costs from $35,725.
Winner on value? It's the Nissan
The winner here is the Leaf. It's got more space, is just a touch more expensive than the Bolt (sans options), has more range, charges just as quickly, and offers smartphone integration that consumers use every day. The Bolt does have the advantage of Super Cruise, and if that's key to you, go for the Chevy. But by and large, the Leaf is still the better value here.