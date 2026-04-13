2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Starts at $88,495

The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport debuts with a starting MSRP of $88,945. The rear-wheel-drive Grand Sport is joined by the all-wheel-drive Grand Sport X, which starts at $112,195. You can of course add some options to both Grand Sports, but these offer a pretty heavy dose of performance goodness as standard.

That puts the Grand Sport in the second slot of the ever-expanding Corvette lineup. The base model Stingray starts at $73,495, while the Z06 pops all the way up to $121,395. If you've got a lot of extra cash to burn, there's always the ZR1 ($197,195) or the ZR1X ($227,395), but it looks like the Grand Sport might be the sweet spot for most buyers.

We covered the specs in our first look at the Corvette Grand Sport, but the big news is a brand-new LS6 V8 that produces 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the outgoing V8 displaced 6.2 liters and made 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The new V8 will serve as the basis for a lot of Chevy and Cadillac products going forward, so get ready to see it absolutely everywhere.