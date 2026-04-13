2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Starts at $88,495

The Grand Sport sits between the Stingray and track-focused Z06

2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport rear 3/4
  • Chevrolet announced the return of the Grand Sport last month.
  • The Grand Sport sits between the Stingray and Z06 models.
  • It will come in two flavors, starting at $88,495 (including destination).

The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport debuts with a starting MSRP of $88,945. The rear-wheel-drive Grand Sport is joined by the all-wheel-drive Grand Sport X, which starts at $112,195. You can of course add some options to both Grand Sports, but these offer a pretty heavy dose of performance goodness as standard. 

That puts the Grand Sport in the second slot of the ever-expanding Corvette lineup. The base model Stingray starts at $73,495, while the Z06 pops all the way up to $121,395. If you've got a lot of extra cash to burn, there's always the ZR1 ($197,195) or the ZR1X ($227,395), but it looks like the Grand Sport might be the sweet spot for most buyers. 

We covered the specs in our first look at the Corvette Grand Sport, but the big news is a brand-new LS6 V8 that produces 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the outgoing V8 displaced 6.2 liters and made 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The new V8 will serve as the basis for a lot of Chevy and Cadillac products going forward, so get ready to see it absolutely everywhere. 

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2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport driving

There are three performance packages available on the Grand Sport. The Track Performance package includes Z06-style carbon aero, unique chassis tuning, an upgraded exhaust system, carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. That starts at $109,190. 

There's also the Grand Sport Performance package, which includes Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and high-performance brakes borrowed from the Z06. That package will run you $3,500. You can also add Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires to the Grand Sport X for just $500, not a bad deal given how large they are. 

And here's a rundown of the pricing of every current Corvette with the Grand Sport models included: 

Stingray – $73,495
Grand Sport – $88,945
Grand Sport X – $112,195
Z06 – $121,395
ZR1 – $197,195
ZR1X – $227,395

2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport interior
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Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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