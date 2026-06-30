- What's new: BMW just unveiled an all-new X5 to go up against the Mercedes GLE, which is updated for 2027. They both bring a ton of tech and modern luxe trappings.
- Why they matter: The X5 and GLE are some of their brands' top sellers and they compete in a thoroughly contested part of the market. These are the brand's respective centerfolds.
- Edmunds says: While both get updates, the X5 is an entirely new car while the GLE soldiers on with yet another facelift. If you want a bit of old school, the Merc might work for you, but if you want something modern and future-proof, the X5 is the better bet.
2027 BMW X5 vs. 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV: Rejuvenated German Luxury SUVs Face Off
A new X5 and a thoroughly refreshed GLE meet up in the spec-comparison ring
Mercedes arguably invented the luxury midsize SUV segment in 1997 when it debuted the M-Class. Two years later, BMW made up the term SAV — Sports Activity Vehicle — to describe the then-new X5. It's almost three decades on, and there's an all-new X5 for 2027 as well as a heavily updated GLE (an M-Class in all but name). When new stuff shows up, it's time to compare specs.
Both automakers have only revealed info on the mainstream versions of their wares, so you won't see any M or AMG details here. And because a new X6 hasn't been announced, we'll leave it and the GLE Coupe out of this tussle, too.
Power and fuel economy
Now that Mercedes has returned to installing inline-sixes under its hoods, the X5 and GLE powertrain options look very similar on paper. Same displacement, similar power, and adding an electric motor and a small battery pack makes either a plug-in hybrid. BMW has a clear advantage in both power and torque with both the 40 and 50e, while the Benz has one more speed in its automatic transmission. For 2026, the BMW's gas engine has a small advantage in fuel economy, while the plug-in hybrid versions of the X5 and GLE score similar EPA ratings. Efficiency numbers haven't been shared for either 2027 model, however.
BMW says the X5 50e will be able to travel 44 miles on a full charge of its 26.5-kWh battery pack. Mercedes doesn't provide a figure for the GLE 500e, but we know the 450e had a 49-mile rating and was able to go 59 miles in Edmunds' testing. Chances are the Mercedes will again be the winner in that spec, but we'll be sure to put them both under the microscope when we get them in for evaluation.
Spec
X5 40i
X5 50e
GLE 450
GLE 500e
|Engine / Motors
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and one electric motor
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder
|turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and one electric motor
|Horsepower
|394 hp
|483 hp
|375 hp
|429 hp
|Torque
|428 lb-ft
|516 lb-ft
|413 lb-ft
|502 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|Drive type
|RWD/AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Interior
Any comparing of the interior specs of these two would be a guess, because BMW hasn't said anything about size yet. (You'll see the 2026 GLE's passenger-room numbers below, as that model only gets a face-lift for next year, which won't affect its dimensions.) The current models are pretty close in terms of cargo space, while the Mercedes has a little more rear legroom than the 2026 Bimmer. For 2027, the X5's wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer, and you can expect some of that added length to be offered to rear seat passengers.
We do know that the X5 will once again be a five-passenger-only vehicle, while Mercedes again will offer a third row. That's an occasional-use, cargo-space-eating third row; if you need a real-deal wayback seat, step up to the BMW X7 or M-B GLS.
Both models offer soft-close doors, but BMW is adding automatic door opening and closing as part of the Luxury package. Radar sensors around the vehicle are supposed to prevent your door from whacking someone or something when it opens. While that fanciness is optional, the X5 now comes standard with soft-close doors.
The evolution of the steering wheel continues as well, with the X5's offering a new set of haptic controls that follow the brand's "shy-tech" ethos, only illuminating certain functions when they're available. Mercedes has an updated steering wheel that brings back physical controls for setting the adaptive cruise distance (a rocker) and audio volume (a roller). Thank goodness.
Spec
X5
GLE SUV
|Number of seats
|5
|5/7
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|N/A
|40.5/36.9 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|N/A
|40.3/40.9 in
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|N/A
|33.3 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|N/A
|74.9 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Everyone gets more screen, at least as long as they're sitting up front. The GLE now comes standard with Benz's Superscreen, which is a trio of 12.3-inch displays set under one unifying piece of glass. The MBUX augmented reality head-up display (which animates graphics that display on the car's windshield) is available for the first time on the GLE.
BMW makes its 3D head-up display standard as part of a big Neue Klasse interior makeover in the X5 that also includes info projected on the lower portion of the windshield. BMW calls it Panoramic Vision. Below that, the center touchscreen measures a healthy 17.9 inches. Another first for the X5 is an available passenger display — this 14.6-inch monster is like having a big tablet glued to the dash. It supports multi-touch gestures and offers BMW Entertainment options, which include a video streaming app powered by TiVo (remember TiVo?).
If those in the back get bored, maybe they can strike up a conversation with an artificial intelligence assistant. BMW uses Amazon's Alexa+, while the Mercedes system is backed by a mix of Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT tech. Mercedes also lets you change the avatar that represents this knowledge concentration on the center display.
The usual active safety systems are either included or optional. BMW has a new function called Symbiotic Drive that tries to stay out of your way, only intervening when the driver is distracted or really messing things up. We haven't been able to test it just yet, but it would be a major improvement over systems that tend to overcorrect (should it work as intended).
Trims and pricing
All this newness comes at a cost, of course. BMW's base rear-wheel-drive X5 40 will start at $71,250, while the X5 40 xDrive has a $73,550 base price. The plug-in X5 50e comes in at $78,950. Mercedes hasn't divulged 2027 prices yet, but we'd wager they'll be somewhere north of the 2026 GLE 450 4Matic's $73,600 sticker.
Not having driven either new model, we can only imagine their dynamic differences will stay similar to today. If that's the case, the BMW will be more of a driver's SUV, while the Benz will put more emphasis on comfort. It's hard to go wrong either way, especially if you don't have loyalty to either of these two particular brands.