2027 BMW X5 vs. 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV: Rejuvenated German Luxury SUVs Face Off

Interior

Any comparing of the interior specs of these two would be a guess, because BMW hasn't said anything about size yet. (You'll see the 2026 GLE's passenger-room numbers below, as that model only gets a face-lift for next year, which won't affect its dimensions.) The current models are pretty close in terms of cargo space, while the Mercedes has a little more rear legroom than the 2026 Bimmer. For 2027, the X5's wheelbase is 2.4 inches longer, and you can expect some of that added length to be offered to rear seat passengers.

We do know that the X5 will once again be a five-passenger-only vehicle, while Mercedes again will offer a third row. That's an occasional-use, cargo-space-eating third row; if you need a real-deal wayback seat, step up to the BMW X7 or M-B GLS.

Both models offer soft-close doors, but BMW is adding automatic door opening and closing as part of the Luxury package. Radar sensors around the vehicle are supposed to prevent your door from whacking someone or something when it opens. While that fanciness is optional, the X5 now comes standard with soft-close doors.

The evolution of the steering wheel continues as well, with the X5's offering a new set of haptic controls that follow the brand's "shy-tech" ethos, only illuminating certain functions when they're available. Mercedes has an updated steering wheel that brings back physical controls for setting the adaptive cruise distance (a rocker) and audio volume (a roller). Thank goodness.