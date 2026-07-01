2027 BMW X5 Hands-On: 3 Things I Love and 2 Things I Hate

Bad: BMW killed the door handles

Remember the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Sure you do, and clearly BMW does, too. The X5 ditched its traditional door handles for a winglet that sits between the bottom of the window and the top of the door's sheetmetal. Look familiar? It's just like the Mach-E.

Removing door handles is the type of "solution in search of a problem" thinking that has beset the automotive industry for years. This approach improves the SUV's aerodynamic efficiency, which is an easier sell when attached to an electric vehicle. I don't know how much fuel this will save the typical X5 owner, but it's not a trade-off I would make.

It's not just how it looks either. This new handle is at an awkward height and forces you to move your arm in a less-than-ergonomically-ideal position when you're trying to get in your car. It's also missing a satisfying tactile note that would tell you you're successfully opening your car door, rather than making a fool of yourself by yanking on it.