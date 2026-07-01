- What's new: BMW introduced a brand-new X5 and electric iX5 this week, ready to compete with the likes of Audi's updated Q7 and Mercedes' refreshed GLE.
- Why it matters: The X5 marks a significant design update from its predecessor, and getting up close and personal with one reveals a few things to love and hate.
- Edmunds says: From tech to door handles, here's what BMW got right, and wrong, with its next-generation best-selling SUV.
2027 BMW X5 Hands-On: 3 Things I Love and 2 Things I Hate
New tech, a better grille and finicky door handles are some of the X5's biggest talking points
— Spartanburg, South Carolina
BMW dropped the curtain on the all-new X5 this week, which is now available in both gasoline and fully electric forms. The luxury SUV is fully redesigned inside and out, featuring a slew of powertrains, new tech and a luxurious interior. So, what met the mark and what fell short? I spent some time getting up close and personal with the X5 at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to find out.
Good: The giant kidney grille is dead
The grille pattern that BMW fans loved to hate is no more. The light bars sweep below the hood, meeting in the middle at a pair of rounded rectangles that bear little resemblance to BMW's previous designs.
But don't worry, there's a new controversial design direction on the X5. As you can see in the picture above, the headlights form a series of four Xs … in case you forgot you're driving an X5, I guess. The look grew on me over the course of a day, so don't let this be a deal-breaker. You can change the headlights to a traditional series of slashes if you're worried people will think your car has died in cartoonish fashion.
Bad: BMW killed the door handles
Remember the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Sure you do, and clearly BMW does, too. The X5 ditched its traditional door handles for a winglet that sits between the bottom of the window and the top of the door's sheetmetal. Look familiar? It's just like the Mach-E.
Removing door handles is the type of "solution in search of a problem" thinking that has beset the automotive industry for years. This approach improves the SUV's aerodynamic efficiency, which is an easier sell when attached to an electric vehicle. I don't know how much fuel this will save the typical X5 owner, but it's not a trade-off I would make.
It's not just how it looks either. This new handle is at an awkward height and forces you to move your arm in a less-than-ergonomically-ideal position when you're trying to get in your car. It's also missing a satisfying tactile note that would tell you you're successfully opening your car door, rather than making a fool of yourself by yanking on it.
Good: Panoramic projection display puts key information at eye level
This is an impressive head-up display, giving you all sorts of critical information like driving range, speed, and what gear you're in without needing to take your eyes off the road. I only got to check out the X5 while parked, but I was impressed with how clear and crisp it looks and was surprised to learn it's a projection, not another screen. The iX3 has this too, and we dig it.
Perhaps less good is that this replaces the instrument cluster. Again, this is the sort of thing you might get used to, and even prefer, in the long run. But it will take some adjustment if you've been driving a traditional gas-powered vehicle. This feature does have some amount of customizability, which could make it a fun way to personalize your vehicle.
Bad: Everything is buried in the touchscreen
A 17.9-inch display is your gateway to just about anything and everything to do with your X5. That includes climate control, lighting and more. If you've found yourself frustrated with BMW's infotainment systems in the past, well, make sure you give this a thorough test drive before pulling the trigger because you'll be tapping this screen a lot.
The good news, I guess, is that the screen is very responsive. I've gotten used to BMW's endless sea of menus, so I can't say I was fazed by anything I encountered. An optional passenger-oriented screen was present in all the X5s I poked around in South Carolina. I agree with my colleague Nick Yekikian that this clutters the interior and should be skipped if possible.
Good: The interior is seriously luxurious
The BMW X5 will start at $71,250, including destination. What we don't know is how pricey the top-trim models will get. And what I sat inside of in South Carolina will certainly cost a pretty penny. But unlike the BMW X3 we have in our One-Year Road Test fleet, this X5 has a chance to justify its high asking price.
There's absolutely gobs of space, thanks to the X5's increased size (its wheelbase has increased by 2.4 inches). And the X5 I saw featured both head and arm cushions, in case the suede and leather weren't cushy enough. There's also a touch panel made of slate in the center console, which highlights just how many different materials you encounter inside the
Funny: BMW is still trying to make hydrogen happen
Yes, BMW claims it is building a hydrogen-powered X5. The company hopes to start production of that vehicle in 2028. I wish them the best of luck.