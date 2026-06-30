- What's new: Pretty much everything. The new X5 gets massive updates in design, luxury and tech, and introduces a fully electric iX5 for the first time.
- Why it matters: The standard X5 faces fierce competition from the updated Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, while the iX5 battles a growing crop of electric luxury SUVs.
- Edmunds says: The X5 is more expensive than before, starting at $71,250 including destination, but considering all that's new, we think it'll be more than worth the $1,500 increase.
2027 BMW X5 and iX5 First Look: The SUV's Biggest Makeover Ever
BMW's bread-and-butter X5 SUV gains a fully electric variant
— Munich, Germany
The BMW X5 is the vehicle that started the SUV push from the Munich-based marque, and it was one of the first crossovers from the major German brands to hit the market way back in 1999. Fast-forward 27 years and the 2027 X5 swaps evolutionary gains for massive changes as it prepares to take on the equally-as-new Audi Q7, the recently refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLE, and others. With new looks, new powertrains and an interior that's sure to wow, BMW is betting big on its new X5.
Aesthetics are personal, but there's little doubt the new X5's design will split opinion. After spending hours poring over it in Germany earlier this year, I ended up liking it. I even like the "X" motif for the daytime running lights, but you can switch them to backslashes if you don't.
Two design tweaks I'm not quite so sure about are the removal of typical door handles for little winglets that sit at the base of the windows (they look like pig's ears) and the almost sacrilegious omission of the X5's split-folding tailgate. BMW said it did this for more efficiency, but who cares when it was such a staple of the X5's design and practicality for every prior generation? But I digress.
An SUV that's trying to do almost everything
The X5 is BMW's bread-and-butter crossover, and it trades best-seller status with the X3 on a regular basis here in the SUV-crazed U.S. That do-it-all mentality is most evident in the sheer number of powertrain layouts this SUV can have. Globally, the same body you see here will shroud gas, fully electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hydrogen powerplants. In the U.S., the lineup will have all of those except the diesel.
BMW has only given specifics for a few of the new X5 models so far. The gas-only lineup will feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that combine to make 394 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque (bumps of 19 hp and 45 lb-ft over the current six-cylinder X5). Power will be sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to either the rear or all four wheels. Like the recently revised 7 Series, a V8 model will join the gas lineup in 2027, but BMW has not detailed that engine yet.
For the plug-in hybrid, the X5 50e xDrive pairs the inline-six with an electric motor for 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The 26.5-kWh battery should give the PHEV 44 miles of EV-only range, around 15 more miles than the current X5 plug-in. BMW isn't giving any details on the hydrogen-powered X5 right now, but we'll know more closer to that version's release in 2027.
The electric-only iX5 60 xDrive (the first of what will end up being a whole range of EV X5s) uses two electric motors for a combined 570 hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. The motors pull from a huge 144-kWh battery pack that is integrated directly into the vehicle's body without modules or additional structural components to save cost and weight. It runs on an 800-volt electric architecture and can charge at up to 460 kW — with the right charger you can juice up from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.
The front motor can be automatically switched off at speed to reduce the iX5's rolling resistance and improve efficiency. BMW says this version of the iX5 has an estimated range of 435 miles. Even though that's BMW's own estimate, its test used the EPA's testing procedures, so you can expect that to be very close to the actual figure when it goes on sale later this year. Even so, we'll be sure to scrutinize the final figure when it's time for the Edmunds EV Range Test.
It's also worth noting that the iX5 replaces the BMW iX, BMW's other two-row fully electric crossover. The brand doesn't need two vehicles that do the same exact thing, after all.
New but familiar interior duds
The interior is a big departure from the current X5, but it will be plenty familiar to anyone who's seen BMW's more recent releases. As expected, the new X5 mimics the iX3 and the new 7 Series. A 17.9-inch display in the center of the dashboard controls all of the X5's major functions (including all of the climate controls and the direction of the air vents), and a 3D head-up display is now standard kit on the X5. An optional passenger screen just clutters the interior design and should be skipped without exception.
I used the system when I first pored over the X5 earlier this year, and, while I hate touchscreen-based climate functions, the system was intuitive enough that I got used to it quickly. All of the screens and systems are quick to react, and BMW's voice assistant is now one of the more competent in the industry. It can understand multi-part questions and do far more than just route you from Munich to Berlin.
Panoramic iDrive, the system that projects key information onto a thin black strip where the windshield meets the dashboard in lieu of an instrument cluster, is also here. It puts more information directly into the driver's eyeline, and it isn't obstructed by the steering wheel regardless of its position. In addition to speed, range and driver assistance systems (which are mandatory), there are six more slots that are customizable with anything from the weather to images of classic BMW art cars.
That funky new steering wheel is making its way into all of BMW's new and updated cars, too. The buttons light up as needed (so you'll only see the accept/decline call buttons when you're receiving one, for example), and despite the odd shape, it's relatively nice to hold in the X5 thanks to the swanky materials that line it as well as the interior.
My hands-on time with the iX5 was limited to one very high-spec trim, but the interior was impeccable. Every seat had oodles of space — headroom and legroom won't cause issues for even taller folks because the X5 has grown in both length and wheelbase (the latter is up 2.4 inches). Everything was coated in extremely high-quality materials from suede to real leather to slate. Yes, there is a touch panel made from a type of stone in the center console of the new X5 — something I've never seen in a car before.
The rear seats recline aplenty, and there are pillows for both your headrest and armrest back there. The X5 now feels more premium than the current Alpina XB7, which is supposed to be the most luxe crossover BMW makes. After settling into the new interior digs, it felt like BMW is shooting for the moon here, targeting something closer to a Bentley than an Audi Q7.
The X5 also employs a new ethos for its driver assistance systems. If you're using adaptive cruise control and tap the brakes, the vehicle no longer turns off the system altogether. Instead, it adjusts the ACC to the speed you've asked it to slow down to. The lane keeping assistance system won't fight you if you want to merge without signaling first because eye-tracking sensors and angle sensors can infer when you're being intentional and when you aren't. The driver aids are designed to be less obtrusive and only intervene when necessary.
The new X5 gets modest price bumps
Rear-wheel-drive X5s with the inline-six engine will start at $71,250 (after the $1,450 destination charge is applied), and all-wheel drive bumps the price to $73,550. While the prices have increased over the current X5, they're up by a modest $1,500 each. The plug-in hybrid model starts at $78,950, and the fully electric iX5 60 xDrive is priced from $81,250. All four of these models will be on sale by the end of the year.
Stay tuned for a more detailed price breakdown, what they're like to drive, and how the new X5 stacks up versus its competition.