The front motor can be automatically switched off at speed to reduce the iX5's rolling resistance and improve efficiency. BMW says this version of the iX5 has an estimated range of 435 miles. Even though that's BMW's own estimate, its test used the EPA's testing procedures, so you can expect that to be very close to the actual figure when it goes on sale later this year. Even so, we'll be sure to scrutinize the final figure when it's time for the Edmunds EV Range Test.

It's also worth noting that the iX5 replaces the BMW iX, BMW's other two-row fully electric crossover. The brand doesn't need two vehicles that do the same exact thing, after all.

New but familiar interior duds

The interior is a big departure from the current X5, but it will be plenty familiar to anyone who's seen BMW's more recent releases. As expected, the new X5 mimics the iX3 and the new 7 Series. A 17.9-inch display in the center of the dashboard controls all of the X5's major functions (including all of the climate controls and the direction of the air vents), and a 3D head-up display is now standard kit on the X5. An optional passenger screen just clutters the interior design and should be skipped without exception.

I used the system when I first pored over the X5 earlier this year, and, while I hate touchscreen-based climate functions, the system was intuitive enough that I got used to it quickly. All of the screens and systems are quick to react, and BMW's voice assistant is now one of the more competent in the industry. It can understand multi-part questions and do far more than just route you from Munich to Berlin.

Panoramic iDrive, the system that projects key information onto a thin black strip where the windshield meets the dashboard in lieu of an instrument cluster, is also here. It puts more information directly into the driver's eyeline, and it isn't obstructed by the steering wheel regardless of its position. In addition to speed, range and driver assistance systems (which are mandatory), there are six more slots that are customizable with anything from the weather to images of classic BMW art cars.