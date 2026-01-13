- The BMW Neue Klasse platform will soon spawn an electric performance sedan: the M3.
- The M3 EV will have four electric motors, one at each wheel.
- Lightweight materials derived from motorsports will help keep weight down.
An Electric BMW M3 Is Coming. It'll Be a Quad-Motor Monster
BMW's fully electric performance sedan could have as much as 1,000 horsepower
The BMW iX3 is the first vehicle to launch on the company's Neue Klasse architecture, but it's only the beginning. The Neue Klasse bones will go on to underpin a wide range of models, including the next-generation hybrid and electric 3 Series, as well as high-performance M-badged EVs — like the one being teased today.
BMW isn't officially confirming that the camouflaged vehicle shown here is the new M3 EV, but come on. The standard 3 Series range is expected to debut this summer, and the M3 should follow shortly thereafter. Like the rest of the 3 Series lineup, the M3 should be offered with internal combustion and fully electric powertrain options.
The M3 EV will build on the electric powertrain found in the iX3, but with a heap of extra performance. BMW says the M Neue Klasse will have a battery pack around 100 kWh in size, as well as four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel. This should give the M3 EV not only insane thrust — we've heard rumors as high as 1,000 horsepower — but the ability to shuffle power between each individual wheel for maximum handling prowess. BMW also says the M Neue Klasse will be able to disable the front drive motors for proper rear-wheel-drive antics.
The M3 EV will have the same multi-supercomputer setup as the iX3, which means it'll likely be a sharp and precise sport sedan. The iX3 is already one of the best-handling SUVs we've ever driven, full stop, and with a proper M tune, things should get even better.
Look for the Neue Klasse-based M3 to debut sometime this year, with global sales expected to commence in 2027.