An Electric BMW M3 Is Coming. It'll Be a Quad-Motor Monster

The M3 EV will build on the electric powertrain found in the iX3, but with a heap of extra performance. BMW says the M Neue Klasse will have a battery pack around 100 kWh in size, as well as four electric motors, one mounted at each wheel. This should give the M3 EV not only insane thrust — we've heard rumors as high as 1,000 horsepower — but the ability to shuffle power between each individual wheel for maximum handling prowess. BMW also says the M Neue Klasse will be able to disable the front drive motors for proper rear-wheel-drive antics.

The M3 EV will have the same multi-supercomputer setup as the iX3, which means it'll likely be a sharp and precise sport sedan. The iX3 is already one of the best-handling SUVs we've ever driven, full stop, and with a proper M tune, things should get even better.

Look for the Neue Klasse-based M3 to debut sometime this year, with global sales expected to commence in 2027.