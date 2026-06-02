The BMW M2 Is One of Our Favorite Sports Cars. Now You Can Get It With All-Wheel Drive

The M2 gets easier to use year-round

If you don't speak fluent BMW, xDrive is BMW's name for all-wheel drive. In this M2, the system is tuned to feel mostly like a rear-wheel-drive car during normal driving. Power goes to the rear wheels first, and the front wheels join in when the rear tires need help putting the engine's power to the road.

The M2 is already a very powerful small coupe. Our editors have found it to be one of BMW's best performance cars, noting that it feels energetic and gives the driver a strong sense of connection to the road.

The all-wheel-drive version should make that performance easier to use more often. BMW says the M2 with M xDrive reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That's 0.3 second quicker than the rear-wheel-drive automatic version. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver's package.