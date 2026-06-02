- What's new: The BMW M2 adds all-wheel drive for the first time, pairing it with a 473-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
- Why it matters: The extra traction makes the M2 quicker to 60 mph and easier to drive in rain, snow and cold weather, which should broaden its appeal beyond rear-wheel-drive purists.
- Edmunds says: The M2 was already one of BMW's most entertaining performance cars. Adding xDrive makes it more usable year-round, though buyers who want a manual transmission will still need the rear-wheel-drive model.
The BMW M2 Is One of Our Favorite Sports Cars. Now You Can Get It With All-Wheel Drive
BMW’s smallest M car gets a traction-focused update that makes its performance easier to use in more places
BMW is adding all-wheel drive to the M2 for the first time, giving its smallest M coupe quicker acceleration and better traction in poor weather. The new AWD M2 launches this summer with a 473-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, and a clear pitch to people who want M2 speed without rear-wheel-drive nerves in rain or snow.
The AWD M2 comes with a party trick found in other BMW models: a two-wheel-drive mode. The BMW M3 and M4 with xDrive both have this; you just have to be willing to turn the traction and stability control systems all the way off.
The M2 gets easier to use year-round
If you don't speak fluent BMW, xDrive is BMW's name for all-wheel drive. In this M2, the system is tuned to feel mostly like a rear-wheel-drive car during normal driving. Power goes to the rear wheels first, and the front wheels join in when the rear tires need help putting the engine's power to the road.
The M2 is already a very powerful small coupe. Our editors have found it to be one of BMW's best performance cars, noting that it feels energetic and gives the driver a strong sense of connection to the road.
The all-wheel-drive version should make that performance easier to use more often. BMW says the M2 with M xDrive reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That's 0.3 second quicker than the rear-wheel-drive automatic version. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver's package.
Don't worry, you can still get a rear-drive M2
The new M2 with M xDrive is not the purist pick, though. It will come exclusively with the eight-speed automatic, while the rear-wheel-drive M2 remains the one you can still order with a six-speed manual. The manual gearbox is a big part of the M2's appeal, especially as traditional stick-shift sports cars keep disappearing — it's the one many of us would pick given the option.
There is also more weight. BMW says the M2 with M xDrive weighs 3,988 pounds, making it heavier than the rear-wheel-drive M2, which weighs 3,867 pounds with the automatic transmission and 3,814 pounds with the six-speed manual. But the added grip should help drivers who live where winter tires, cold mornings, or wet pavement are part of normal life.
Prices start at $74,950 including destination, and deliveries will start later on this year. If you want an M2 but you live where it's rainy more often than not, this is probably the one for you.