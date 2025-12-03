Carmakers Must Stop Trying to Literally Reinvent the Wheel. The BMW iX3 Is Proof

It's a ... squircle?

What on earth is this steering wheel? From a design standpoint, it's a mess — when it's right on center, it looks like it's turned 90 degrees to the left or right. I'm not just irked by the 12 o'clock stalk. It's the fact that the wheel doesn't have a natural feeling in your hands while turning.

When your hands are placed at the correct 9-and-3 position, the little indents for your thumbs are slanted and they'll occasionally slide down into the little divots closer to the center. The would-be 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock stalks don't physically connect to the hub of the wheel, so your thumbs could get pinched between the wheel rim and the airbag.

Thankfully, BMW does offer a less offensive-looking steering wheel as part of the M Sport Professional package; I've included a photo of it below. It still has the same thumb-placement issues as the ugly wheel, but at least this one looks better.