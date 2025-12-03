Carmakers Must Stop Trying to Literally Reinvent the Wheel. The BMW iX3 Is Proof

Did I mention I hate the air vents? Because I also hate the air vents.

2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive interior
  • The BMW iX3 has two particularly egregious interior design no-nos.
  • The steering wheel doesn't just look bad; it's hard to use.
  • If you want to reposition the air vents, you have to do it through the touchscreen.

The new BMW iX3 is an exceptional electric luxury SUV. It looks cool, the cabin is nicely appointed, and it's an absolute peach to drive. Thing is, when a car is so solidly well rounded, it makes little nits a lot easier to pick. So let's have a quick chat about the iX3's terrible steering wheel and air vents — and why they're part of growing trends that need to stop.

2026 BMW iX3 50 xDrive interior

It's a ... squircle?

What on earth is this steering wheel? From a design standpoint, it's a mess — when it's right on center, it looks like it's turned 90 degrees to the left or right. I'm not just irked by the 12 o'clock stalk. It's the fact that the wheel doesn't have a natural feeling in your hands while turning. 

When your hands are placed at the correct 9-and-3 position, the little indents for your thumbs are slanted and they'll occasionally slide down into the little divots closer to the center. The would-be 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock stalks don't physically connect to the hub of the wheel, so your thumbs could get pinched between the wheel rim and the airbag. 

Thankfully, BMW does offer a less offensive-looking steering wheel as part of the M Sport Professional package; I've included a photo of it below. It still has the same thumb-placement issues as the ugly wheel, but at least this one looks better.

2027 BMW iX3 steering wheel

Weirdly shaped steering wheels are not a new trend; automakers decided a while ago that a flat-bottomed wheel automatically screams "sports car!" But now we're ditching circular steering wheels altogether. The C8-generation Chevy Corvette is a particularly awful example. Ditto the new Volvo EX30. Don't even get me started on Tesla's stupid yoke.

A traditional wheel offers a consistent feeling and diameter across 360 degrees; a square, D-shaped squircle or a yoke do not. This makes for inconsistent grab points during hand-over-hand steering maneuvers, and poor design choices like the iX3 encourage improper hand placement while driving, which is a safety issue.

A Formula 1 car has a video game controller for a steering wheel because it's a freaking race car. Your new Tesla Cybertruck is not.

Oh, good, the air vents are harder to use now

I had an interesting conversation with a BMW product spokesperson during the iX3 media launch in Málaga, Spain. I asked why BMW chose to remove manual air vent directional controls and instead put this function in the central touchscreen, and they said it's because people will just position the vents once and never change them. I disagree. 

If I have passengers in the back seats, I want to point the middle air vents up so they can blow air toward the rear. I want my front seat passenger to be able to position the vents wherever it makes them the most comfortable. I don't think I'm weird — well, not because of this, anyway.

2027 BMW iX3 air vents

BMW is not the only carmaker that puts air vent controls in the car's multimedia display. Porsche, Rivian and Tesla are all guilty, too. But was this really a problem that needed solving? Were customers actually asking companies to make it more difficult to make simple adjustments?

Another point the BMW spokesperson made was that not having central directional controls on each vent makes for a cleaner look. Sure, I'll give them that. But vent controls can also be a beautiful piece of design when done correctly. Look at a modern Mercedes-Benz, or even a Honda Civic. Real knurled metal knobs in the middle of vents can be just as visually stunning as a control-free look.

Carmakers, ask yourselves: Are "features" like these something customers really want? Or are they just novelty for novelty's sake? 

Consider These Recommendations
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top