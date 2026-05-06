- What’s new: BMW has announced U.S. pricing and range estimates for the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive. It starts at $62,850 including destination and is rated for up to 434 miles of range.
- Why it matters: The iX3 is the brand's first Neue Klasse production model and gives luxury EV shoppers a new alternative to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV and the Tesla Model Y.
- Edmunds says: The iX3’s starting price is firmly in luxury SUV territory, but its long range, fast-charging capability, and strong standard equipment list could make it one of BMW’s most compelling EVs yet.
2027 BMW iX3 Starts at $62,850 With 434 Miles of Range
Your move, GLC EV
The new 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive will start at $62,850 with destination charge included, when it reaches U.S. buyers in late September. BMW has also released the electric SUV’s official range estimates, and the numbers look promising, with a maximum of 434 miles on a full charge.
The new iX3 is the first production model from BMW's Neue Klasse family, which will shape the brand's next generation of vehicles alongside the recently unveiled i3. We have already come away impressed by the iX3’s composed driving feel and quick-reacting infotainment system, though you should expect a learning curve with some of the redesigned cabin controls.
2027 BMW iX3 pricing
The iX3 50 xDrive's effective starting price is $62,850, and that's not cheap. The good news is that standard equipment is fairly generous. Every iX3 50 xDrive includes all-wheel drive, BMW's new Panoramic iDrive display setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a digital key, ambient lighting, active cruise control with steering assistance, blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance and forward collision mitigation.
In typical BMW fashion, though, the options list can quickly push the price up. The Comfort package costs $1,500 and adds features such as a heated steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, and multifunction seats. The Driving Assistance Professional package is another $2,500, and the M Sport package also costs $2,500. Other available packages include the Parking Assistant package and Technology package, while stand-alone extras include metallic paint for $650, Merino leather for $1,500, a trailer hitch for $750, and a Harman Kardon sound system for $650. Based on that, a fully loaded iX3 should land around $83,000 to $84,000, depending on final option compatibility.
Its closest luxury rival will likely be the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz GLC EV. Mercedes has not announced official U.S. pricing yet, but we expect it to start around $60,000, which puts it directly in the iX3's neighborhood. The Tesla Model Y is not quite as premium inside, but it is the obvious EV benchmark because of its size, range and charging network. Tesla currently lists the Model Y from $44,990, including destination and order fees for the long-range dual-motor version. The sportier Model Y Performance kicks off at $59,130
2027 BMW iX3 range
Range depends heavily on wheels and tires. BMW says the highest number, 434 miles, comes with 20-inch wheels and summer tires, which are a no-cost option. The standard 20-inch wheels with all-season tires are rated at 383 miles. Moving to 21-inch wheels brings ratings of 398 or 399 miles, depending on tire choice, while the 22-inch summer-tire setup is rated at 392 miles.
The new iX3 is BMW's first EV based on an 800-volt architecture, and in the United States, it comes equipped with a NACS charging port as standard. On a compatible 800-volt DC fast charger, BMW says the SUV can charge at up to 400 kW, adding an estimated 185 miles in 10 minutes or going from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.
Those are very promising numbers for people who want an EV but still worry about long trips. The next question is how the iX3 performs in real-world driving, and we will eventually run the SUV through the Edmunds EV Range Test to see how it performs compared to its EPA estimates.