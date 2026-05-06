2027 BMW iX3 Starts at $62,850 With 434 Miles of Range

2027 BMW iX3 pricing

The iX3 50 xDrive's effective starting price is $62,850, and that's not cheap. The good news is that standard equipment is fairly generous. Every iX3 50 xDrive includes all-wheel drive, BMW's new Panoramic iDrive display setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a digital key, ambient lighting, active cruise control with steering assistance, blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance and forward collision mitigation.

In typical BMW fashion, though, the options list can quickly push the price up. The Comfort package costs $1,500 and adds features such as a heated steering wheel, panoramic glass roof, and multifunction seats. The Driving Assistance Professional package is another $2,500, and the M Sport package also costs $2,500. Other available packages include the Parking Assistant package and Technology package, while stand-alone extras include metallic paint for $650, Merino leather for $1,500, a trailer hitch for $750, and a Harman Kardon sound system for $650. Based on that, a fully loaded iX3 should land around $83,000 to $84,000, depending on final option compatibility.

Its closest luxury rival will likely be the upcoming electric Mercedes-Benz GLC EV. Mercedes has not announced official U.S. pricing yet, but we expect it to start around $60,000, which puts it directly in the iX3's neighborhood. The Tesla Model Y is not quite as premium inside, but it is the obvious EV benchmark because of its size, range and charging network. Tesla currently lists the Model Y from $44,990, including destination and order fees for the long-range dual-motor version. The sportier Model Y Performance kicks off at $59,130