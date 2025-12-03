The tech inside is impressive

Those superbrains also give the iX3 an edge when it comes to infotainment tech. This is the first BMW to run the company's Operating System X software suite, housed on an 18-inch rhombus-shaped screen that's angled toward the driver. The menu structure has a steep learning curve, but you can set shortcut icons for the most commonly used functions, and owners will surely grow to understand the ins and outs of OSX after a while.

The most impressive part is how quickly the system responds to taps, pinches and swipes. Senior features editor Clint Simone said this when he got a first look at the iX3 and I have to agree: This might be the only screen I've ever used that feels more responsive than Tesla's.

OSX is only one part of the iX3's tech onslaught, however. Panoramic Vision is a full-width head-up display that projects onto a black bar at the bottom of the windshield, giving it the look of a fixed digital screen that spans from pillar to pillar. You can reconfigure the display to show all sorts of vehicle data or multimedia and navigation info — just choose what you want on the 18-inch center screen and shoot it on over. Everything is rendered beautifully, with a focal point that looks like it's set deep inside the hood. The display never washes out in direct sunlight, and you can see the whole thing while wearing polarized sunglasses too.

Because AI is slowly making its way into every part of our lives here in the year of our lord 2025, BMW has also introduced a personal assistant by way of a weird red-eyed icon that looks like a Marvel character in the center of the panoramic head-up display. It can handle simple tasks like opening and closing the windows, turning on the vehicle massage, cranking up or turning down the air conditioning, etc., and you can have it program navigation destinations using natural-language search functionality. BMW says even more in-car AI assistance is coming down the line via over-the-air updates.