- What's new: The i3 and new C-Class EV introduce next-gen EV tech from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
- Why it matters: This is the first time both brands have had EV versions of their long-standing compact sedans, and both feature the latest from their respective brands.
- Edmunds Says: This is about to become a very hotly contested segment that directly targets potential Tesla Model 3 buyers.
2027 BMW i3 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: How These Electric Sedans Stack Up
Both of these all-new EVs offer impressive range and futuristic vibes
The BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class have been competing for the hearts and dollars of luxury car buyers for decades, but for the first time ever, they're both now available as EVs. While gas-powered variants are expected to debut down the road, it's no accident that these automakers chose all-electric models to introduce their latest and greatest compact sedans.
Both the i3 and C 400 are rolling showcases for tech-forward design and feature a host of innovations aimed at enhancing BEV efficiency. They both also deliver the posh amenities and responsive performance that these brands are known for. While both EVs will initially be available in a single trim, there are some important distinctions that shoppers should take into account when comparing these two cars. Here we've assembled the most important specs to help you get a better understanding of what each has to offer.
Power and range
The Mercedes-Benz C 400 is equipped with two electric motors — one for the front axle and another for the rear. Together the two motors make for all wheel drive and give the electric C-Class 482 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, and Mercedes-Benz says that’s enough grunt to get the C 400 from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. The C 400 also features a new brake regeneration system that can feed up to 300 kW of energy back into the battery during deceleration and can do nearly all of its slowing down without actually using the car's mechanical brake system.
A big 94.5-kWh battery pack comes standard in the C 400, and the automaker says that it can provide up to 473 miles of range when evaluated on the always optimistic European WLTP test cycle. We expect to see a figure closer to 400 miles with the EPA's more rigorous testing methods, but either way, that's an impressive amount of range. When the juice does finally start to run out, Mercedes-Benz notes that the C 400 can add 200 miles of range in just 10 minutes on a high-output DC fast charger.
2027 BMW i3
2027 Mercedes-Benz C 400
|Battery size
|108 kWh
|94.5 kWh
|Horsepower
|463 hp
|482 hp
|Torque
|476 lb-ft
|590 lb-ft
|Drive type
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Range
|440 miles (Edmunds est.)
|400 miles (Edmunds est.)
The first BMW i3 model to hit showrooms will be the 50 xDrive, and it's no slouch when it comes to performance and efficiency either. Like the C 400, the i3 50 xDrive is outfitted with a pair of electric motors, one for the front axle and another for the rear. These motors give this all-wheel-drive EV a total output of 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque. BMW hasn't offered any official 0-60 mph estimates, but we expect the i3 50 xDrive to do that sprint in roughly 4 seconds flat.
The i3 uses a 108-kWh battery pack, and BMW says i3 50 xDrive offers up to 559 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle, and that should translate to about 440 miles of range with the EPA's testing methods. The i3 50 xDrive's battery can also charge at a maximum of 400 kW with a properly quick DC fast charger, which BMW says will allow the sedan to regain nearly 250 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
Interior
With a wheelbase that's 3.8 inches longer than that of the current internal combustion C-Class sedan (which continues to be produced on a different vehicle architecture), the C 400 is a bit roomier than its gas-powered counterpart. Mercedes-Benz says that front passengers will gain a half-inch of legroom, while headroom increases by 0.9 inch in the front and 0.4 inch in the rear thanks to the C 400's standard panoramic glass roof. The C 400's trunk also provides 16.6 cubic feet of storage capacity, while the frunk adds an additional 4 cubic feet to the mix.
Although BMW hasn't disclosed the interior dimensions of the i3 50 xDrive as of yet, we do know that the sedan is 1.5 inches wider, 1.6 inches taller, and rides on a wheelbase that's 2 inches longer than the current 3 Series. We expect it to be a bit roomier than its predecessor as well.
Technology and safety features
Both the BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz C 400 take some bold steps when it comes to tech integration. The i3 features a display called BMW Panoramic Vision that spans across the entire lower section of the windshield. This "display" is actually a series of projections, and it serves as both the digital gauge cluster and the customizable home for persistent real-time information. Complementing the Panoramic Vision screen is a 17.9-inch high-resolution central touchscreen display that handles infotainment duties as well as climate control adjustments and other vehicle functions.
BMW notes that the i3 will be equipped with driver assistance systems that are more intelligent than past implementations. Using its lane departure warning feature as an example, the automaker says that the system learns from past behavior as well as real-time factors, like the driver's current direction of vision, to determine how and when the system should intervene, if at all. Level 2 autonomy features like the simultaneous management of braking, acceleration and lane centering will also be on board.
The Mercedes-Benz C 400 also comes packing a dash-spanning screen, but here the optional system combines the digital gauge cluster, infotainment system, and passenger display into one massive 39.1-inch display. The system will run on Mercedes-Benz's fourth-generation MBUX software. An augmented reality head-up display with a large 18-inch projection of real-time information will also be available.
Mercedes-Benz says that the next generation of its advanced driver and parking assistance systems will also be along for the ride. The automaker notes that a new City Pro feature will be made available down line and will enable "a seamless point-to-point driving experience — even in heavy city traffic."
Trims and pricing
Both sedans will initially be offered in a single all-wheel-drive trim — the i3 50 xDrive for the BMW and the C 400 4Matic for the Mercedes-Benz. Neither automaker has announced official pricing, but we expect the BMW i3 50 xDrive to start in the $50,000 to $55,000 range, while the Mercedes-Benz C 400 will likely start a few grand higher. We'll have more information to share once we get our hands on these new EV sedans toward the end of this year.