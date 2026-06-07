2027 BMW i3 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: How These Electric Sedans Stack Up

Technology and safety features

Both the BMW i3 and Mercedes-Benz C 400 take some bold steps when it comes to tech integration. The i3 features a display called BMW Panoramic Vision that spans across the entire lower section of the windshield. This "display" is actually a series of projections, and it serves as both the digital gauge cluster and the customizable home for persistent real-time information. Complementing the Panoramic Vision screen is a 17.9-inch high-resolution central touchscreen display that handles infotainment duties as well as climate control adjustments and other vehicle functions.

BMW notes that the i3 will be equipped with driver assistance systems that are more intelligent than past implementations. Using its lane departure warning feature as an example, the automaker says that the system learns from past behavior as well as real-time factors, like the driver's current direction of vision, to determine how and when the system should intervene, if at all. Level 2 autonomy features like the simultaneous management of braking, acceleration and lane centering will also be on board.

The Mercedes-Benz C 400 also comes packing a dash-spanning screen, but here the optional system combines the digital gauge cluster, infotainment system, and passenger display into one massive 39.1-inch display. The system will run on Mercedes-Benz's fourth-generation MBUX software. An augmented reality head-up display with a large 18-inch projection of real-time information will also be available.

Mercedes-Benz says that the next generation of its advanced driver and parking assistance systems will also be along for the ride. The automaker notes that a new City Pro feature will be made available down line and will enable "a seamless point-to-point driving experience — even in heavy city traffic."

Trims and pricing

Both sedans will initially be offered in a single all-wheel-drive trim — the i3 50 xDrive for the BMW and the C 400 4Matic for the Mercedes-Benz. Neither automaker has announced official pricing, but we expect the BMW i3 50 xDrive to start in the $50,000 to $55,000 range, while the Mercedes-Benz C 400 will likely start a few grand higher. We'll have more information to share once we get our hands on these new EV sedans toward the end of this year.