View Exterior and Interior Photos of the 2027 BMW i3

BMW's electric 3 Series sedan goes on sale in the U.S. later this year

2027 BMW i3 exterior
  • The BMW i3 arrives this year; it's the electric version of the company's new 3 Series sedan.
  • Pricing should start around $50,000 to $55,000.
  • The i3 will compete with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.

The 2027 BMW i3 is the first vehicle to launch as part of the next-generation 3 Series lineup. Arriving in late 2026, the i3 should have a starting price in the mid-$50,000 range, and in the case of the i3 50 xDrive model, BMW expects a driving range of 440 miles. That'll make the i3 a serious contender against rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.

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2027 BMW i3 exterior

The 2027 BMW i3 looks a lot like the original Neue Klasse concept car.

2027 BMW i3 exterior

The front-end styling is similar to that of the i3's platform mate, the iX3 SUV.

2027 BMW i3 exterior

The i3 will initially launch in 50 xDrive trim.

2027 BMW i3 exterior

The i3 50 xDrive will have a pair of electric motors making 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque.

2027 BMW i3 exterior

As its name suggests, the i3 xDrive will have all-wheel drive.

2027 BMW i3 exterior

The light-up grille won't be for everyone.

2027 BMW i3 interior

The interior is cool, with BMW's Panoramic Vision display across the top of the dashboard.

2027 BMW i3 interior

Unfortunately, the weird four-spoke steering wheel carries over from the iX3.

2027 BMW i3 interior

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2027 BMW i3.

2027 BMW i3 interior
2027 BMW i3 interior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 trunk
2027 BMW i3 frunk
2027 BMW i3 frunk
2027 BMW i3 frunk
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
2027 BMW i3 exterior
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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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