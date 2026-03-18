- The BMW i3 arrives this year; it's the electric version of the company's new 3 Series sedan.
- Pricing should start around $50,000 to $55,000.
- The i3 will compete with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.
View Exterior and Interior Photos of the 2027 BMW i3
BMW's electric 3 Series sedan goes on sale in the U.S. later this year
The 2027 BMW i3 is the first vehicle to launch as part of the next-generation 3 Series lineup. Arriving in late 2026, the i3 should have a starting price in the mid-$50,000 range, and in the case of the i3 50 xDrive model, BMW expects a driving range of 440 miles. That'll make the i3 a serious contender against rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.
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The 2027 BMW i3 looks a lot like the original Neue Klasse concept car.
The front-end styling is similar to that of the i3's platform mate, the iX3 SUV.
The i3 will initially launch in 50 xDrive trim.
The i3 50 xDrive will have a pair of electric motors making 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque.
As its name suggests, the i3 xDrive will have all-wheel drive.
The light-up grille won't be for everyone.
The interior is cool, with BMW's Panoramic Vision display across the top of the dashboard.
Unfortunately, the weird four-spoke steering wheel carries over from the iX3.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2027 BMW i3.