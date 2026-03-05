What we know so far

Time has shown that making a truly great EV requires a fresh start. That's exactly what BMW did with Neue Klasse, and as we've already seen in the iX3 SUV, the results are pretty special.

Its successor, the i3, is currently wrapping up its prototype testing phase at BMW's cold-weather facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, and that's where I went to get some time behind the wheel on roads both smooth and rough — plus a fair bit of ice, too.

I don't have the full list of specifications for the car just yet, but I do know that the car I drove will be called i3 50 xDrive, a designation that implies multiple trims with different power and drivetrain layouts to come.