Trick tech and a weird steering wheel

The i3's cabin borrows a lot from the iX3 SUV, which is both good and bad. The good: BMW's Panoramic Vision display is here — a pillar-to-pillar dashboard-spanning customizable display that puts all sorts of information right in the driver's line of sight. The bad: That stupid steering wheel, which, thankfully, you can swap out for a less offensive two-spoke design if you select the optional M Sport package.

A 17.9-inch central display has a neat parallelogram shape, and it'll run BMW's Operating System X, which I've found to have a relatively steep learning curve but a wealth of functionality once you get the hang of it. Even better, you can send different items and widgets from the screen up to the Panoramic Vision display, and BMW's AI assistant leverages Amazon Alexa tech to answer your weirdest queries or manage a whole host of vehicle functions.

You can order the i3 with either synthetic or real leather in a variety of colors, and depending on the trim level, both standard or sport seat designs are available. Because the i3 isn't much larger than the current 3 Series, interior space across both rows of seats is about the same, though the squared-off design does pay dividends in rear seat headroom. I'm only 5 feet, 8 inches tall, but I have no trouble getting in or out of the i3, and I'm totally able to get comfortable in the back behind my preferred driving position.