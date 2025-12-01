2027 BMW 3 Series Will Be Gas and EV: Here's Everything We Know

The gas-powered 3 Series will likely follow the exact same formula set by the current car. Base versions will be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes around 260 horsepower and is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear- and all-wheel-drive versions will also be made available.

The eventual M340 will still have a turbocharged inline-six, just as it does today. Expect these versions to make very close to 400 hp and also have the option of rear- and all-wheel drive. We also expect pricing to be very close to what it is for the 2026 cars. Expect to pay around $48,000 for a base 330 and closer to $64,000 to get into the M340 variant.

What's inside will really count

The interior of the new 3 Series, gas or otherwise, will get the largest change. The interior will ditch a driver's display for a customizable row of smaller widget panels that are displayed near where the windshield meets the dashboard. BMW is calling it "Panoramic Vision," and it's a sizable shift in the way you interact with your car.

The system is made up of a projector and integrates the black band that spans across the dashboard and goes from pillar to pillar in the lower portion of the windshield. What you actually see displayed is broken up into left, right and center sections, each of which can handle up to two configurable widgets for a total of six. The most important information — like what's most crucial to driving, be it your current speed, the speed limit, your state of charge, range and so on — is what's shown right in front of the driver.