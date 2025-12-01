- The next iteration of the BMW 3 Series isn't far away.
- There are big changes inside and outside, and an old BMW nameplate will return.
- Here's what you need to know about the 2027 BMW 3 Series.
2027 BMW 3 Series Will Be Gas and EV: Here's Everything We Know
We already know exactly what to expect from its interior, too
You might not know it, but you've probably already seen the 2027 BMW 3 Series. How's that possible when BMW is keeping it well under wraps — à la the camouflaged photos above — you ask? Because the next 3 Series, whether it's powered by gas or electrons, will look a lot like the recently released iX3.
Though the new iX3 EV SUV isn't the prettiest car BMW's ever made, it finally does away with the odd buck-toothed-shape kidney grilles. It's also a much cleaner, flatter design with tidy proportions and little in the way of visual fuss. If you were to take the front of an iX3 and just make it a bit shorter, voilà, you have yourself the front end of the upcoming electric 3 Series.
Meet the 2027 BMW i3: Same old name, different game
BMW's plan is to split the 3 Series into gas and electric variants, much like it's already done with its other sedan lines (the 5 Series and 7 Series). That means the i3 name will make a comeback, and its powertrains will likely very closely mirror what we've seen from its electric SUV counterpart, the iX3. Expect a midgrade trim to launch in the middle of next year.
We think it's safe to assume that the trim likely to be called the i3 50 xDrive will offer around 450 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque from its two motors. Expect a driving range in excess of 400 miles for this model. If BMW can make the SUV touch that figure, the smaller and less draggy sedan should have a great shot at reaching the same or better.
More trims with more power, more range, or fewer driven wheels (i.e., rear-wheel-drive) will make their way to the fore in time. We expect pricing for the i3 to start at around $55,000 when it comes time for the car's initial launch, with other models changing in price based largely on how much performance they offer.
Speaking of which, we also fully expect the long-rumored electric BMW M3 to finally be made a reality with the next generation of 3 Series. Electric performance luxury sedans are already here in the form of the Lucid Air Sapphire, Mercedes-AMG EQE sedan, Porsche Taycan and more. It only makes sense that BMW would follow suit with its most iconic sport sedan nameplate.
A gas 3 Series is still in the picture
The gas-powered 3 Series will make its debut right alongside the i3. It will look, well, exactly like the electric version, but the "i" will be left out of the model names because that's now reserved for BMW's EVs. BMW has rarely split its gas cars from the electrically powered versions when it comes to design, and these spy shots all but confirm that won't be the case here either.
The gas-powered 3 Series will likely follow the exact same formula set by the current car. Base versions will be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes around 260 horsepower and is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear- and all-wheel-drive versions will also be made available.
The eventual M340 will still have a turbocharged inline-six, just as it does today. Expect these versions to make very close to 400 hp and also have the option of rear- and all-wheel drive. We also expect pricing to be very close to what it is for the 2026 cars. Expect to pay around $48,000 for a base 330 and closer to $64,000 to get into the M340 variant.
What's inside will really count
The interior of the new 3 Series, gas or otherwise, will get the largest change. The interior will ditch a driver's display for a customizable row of smaller widget panels that are displayed near where the windshield meets the dashboard. BMW is calling it "Panoramic Vision," and it's a sizable shift in the way you interact with your car.
The system is made up of a projector and integrates the black band that spans across the dashboard and goes from pillar to pillar in the lower portion of the windshield. What you actually see displayed is broken up into left, right and center sections, each of which can handle up to two configurable widgets for a total of six. The most important information — like what's most crucial to driving, be it your current speed, the speed limit, your state of charge, range and so on — is what's shown right in front of the driver.
There will also be a 3D head-up display that is able to project relevant information into your sightline so you don't have to take your eyes off the road. Lastly, the relatively conventional display is where drivers will control most of the car's primary functions. Functions such as lights, drive mode, media, ambient lighting color and so on will all be controlled by this center touchscreen.
We've already gotten our first taste of the new system in the iX3, and you can check out the video below to see exactly how it's going to function. Until then, stay tuned because we're sure BMW won't be shy once it comes time to roll out the next version of its most notable car.