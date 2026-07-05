Bentley's First EV Has a Name: Torcal

Torcal. That's the name of Bentley's next vehicle, which is a midsize SUV that slots below the Bentayga. The Torcal will also be Bentley's first EV — to date, the company's electrification strategy has only encompassed plug-in hybrids. That's about all there is to say about the Torcal for now. It'll be revealed in London on September 23.

What's in a name?

Bentley's explanation of the name Torcal is rather ... elaborate. Rather than paraphrase, here's what the company's press release has to say:

"Torcal takes its name from a remarkable natural landmark. El Torcal de Antequera in Andalusia, Spain, is a dramatic limestone landscape of stacked rock formations, cliffs and labyrinths, shaped by nature over millions of years yet continuing to evolve. The word Torcal is also derived from the latin 'torquere', meaning to twist, and is the root from which the modern word torque also traces its foundation."

So, there you have it. Torque. Torquere. Torcal. Stay tuned for more details when Bentley's electric SUV is revealed in September.