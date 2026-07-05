Bentley's First EV Has a Name: Torcal

The Torcal will be revealed in London on September 23

Bentley Torcal EV teaser
  • What's new: Bentley's next vehicle is an SUV called Torcal.
  • Why it matters: It's Bentley's first fully electric vehicle, and will be smaller than the Bentayga SUV.
  • Edmunds says: There's not much to say for now, but we look forward to seeing what the Torcal offers when it debuts in September.

Torcal. That's the name of Bentley's next vehicle, which is a midsize SUV that slots below the Bentayga. The Torcal will also be Bentley's first EV — to date, the company's electrification strategy has only encompassed plug-in hybrids. That's about all there is to say about the Torcal for now. It'll be revealed in London on September 23.

What's in a name?

Bentley's explanation of the name Torcal is rather ... elaborate. Rather than paraphrase, here's what the company's press release has to say:

"Torcal takes its name from a remarkable natural landmark. El Torcal de Antequera in Andalusia, Spain, is a dramatic limestone landscape of stacked rock formations, cliffs and labyrinths, shaped by nature over millions of years yet continuing to evolve. The word Torcal is also derived from the latin 'torquere', meaning to twist, and is the root from which the modern word torque also traces its foundation."

So, there you have it. Torque. Torquere. Torcal. Stay tuned for more details when Bentley's electric SUV is revealed in September.

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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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