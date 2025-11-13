The New Bentley Supersports Is a Leaner, Meaner Continental GT

The Supersports' main source of weight savings comes from the removal of the Continental GT's hybrid components — namely, the battery and electric drive motor. Instead, the Supersports solely relies on a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. These are downgrades of 114 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque compared to the hybridized Continental GT Speed.

Bentley says the Supersports is capable of a 0-to-62-mph run of 3.7 seconds, which is about half a second slower than the GT Speed. The coupe's top speed "will be circa 192 mph," according to Bentley.

The Supersports isn't about outright speed, though. Instead, it's about on-road verve. To that end, the Supersports uses rear-wheel drive; all other Continental GT models have all-wheel drive. Freeing up the two front wheels allows the car to behave with a bit more playful attitude. Standard rear-axle steering will help with cornering precision, and Bentley says the Continental GT's steering, suspension and traction control systems have all been retuned specifically for Supersports duty.