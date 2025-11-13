The New Bentley Supersports Is a Leaner, Meaner Continental GT

A rear-wheel-drive non-hybrid Conti GT? Yes, please

2027 Bentley Continental GT Supersports exterior
  • The Supersports is a lightweight rear-wheel-drive version of the Bentley Continental GT.
  • The non-hybrid powertrain delivers 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.
  • The Supersports weighs nearly 1,000 pounds less than a Continental GT Speed.

Less is more: That's the ethos of the new Bentley Continental GT Supersports. The Supersports ditches the Conti GT's hybrid system, removes the rear seats, and swaps out some aluminum bits for lighter-weight carbon fiber. The result is the lightest Continental GT ever produced — and the first one to use rear-wheel drive.

2027 Bentley Continental GT Supersports interior

The Supersports' main source of weight savings comes from the removal of the Continental GT's hybrid components — namely, the battery and electric drive motor. Instead, the Supersports solely relies on a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. These are downgrades of 114 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque compared to the hybridized Continental GT Speed.

Bentley says the Supersports is capable of a 0-to-62-mph run of 3.7 seconds, which is about half a second slower than the GT Speed. The coupe's top speed "will be circa 192 mph," according to Bentley.

The Supersports isn't about outright speed, though. Instead, it's about on-road verve. To that end, the Supersports uses rear-wheel drive; all other Continental GT models have all-wheel drive. Freeing up the two front wheels allows the car to behave with a bit more playful attitude. Standard rear-axle steering will help with cornering precision, and Bentley says the Continental GT's steering, suspension and traction control systems have all been retuned specifically for Supersports duty.

2027 Bentley Continental GT Supersports rear 3/4

More importantly, the Supersports "is nearly half a ton lighter than the Continental GT," Bentley says, meaning there's a weight reduction of nearly 1,000 pounds. The coupe's rear seats have been removed, and the aluminum roof panel is now made of carbon fiber, reducing weight and lowering the car's center of gravity. All of this will help with on-road manners — we expect the Supersports to really be able to cut a rug.

Of course, it'll be an expensive proposition. Bentley hasn't announced pricing for the Supersports, but considering the Continental GT Speed starts around $300,000, it'll surely be a pretty penny. Only 500 Supersports models will be made, with the first deliveries starting in late 2026. 

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

