2027 Audi RS 5 Wagon & Sedan First Look: A Plug-in Hybrid BMW M3 Killer?

That's enough, according to the automaker, for 0–62 mph (0–100 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds. An optional Audi Sport package raises the top-speed limiter from 155 mph to 177 mph, and you can press a steering-wheel boost button to deliver full power for up to 10 seconds for max power, great for quick overtakes.

Quiet cruising ... in an RS?

Yes, as it turns out. For people who mostly drive short distances, the plug-in part is the big news here. Unlike a regular hybrid, this one is meant to be charged from the outside so it can drive meaningful distances on electric energy. The new RS 5 uses a 25.9-kWh battery (22 kWh usable) and is rated for up to 52 miles of electric range on Europe's WLTP test cycle, with as much as 54 miles in city driving. Keep it charged, and the car can cruise quietly through town without firing the V6. Refilling the battery juice is AC-only and capped at 11 kW, which Audi says is enough for a 2.5-hour refill using a Level 2 setup.



The brand with the four rings also used the new RS 5 family to introduce new chassis and drivetrain tech. The performance duo debuts Quattro with Dynamic Torque Control, an all-wheel-drive system with an electro-mechanical rear differential that can shift power between the rear wheels in milliseconds. In plain terms, it's meant to help the car rotate more naturally in corners while staying stable when you get back on the throttle.