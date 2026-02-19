- The new Audi RS 5 is here, and it's packing a big wallop compared to the last one.
- The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 remains, but it's augmented by an electric motor and a big battery pack.
- Audi says this plug-in hybrid can go 50+ miles on EV power alone and do 0-60 in 3.6 seconds.
2027 Audi RS 5 Wagon & Sedan First Look: A Plug-in Hybrid BMW M3 Killer?
Has Audi nailed it or make the same mistake Mercedes did with the C 63 AMG?
Audi Sport is taking its RS lineup in a new direction with the newly revealed RS 5 sedan and RS 5 Avant wagon, its first plug-in hybrid performance models. The idea is to deliver the punch everyone expects from an RS badge while also letting owners handle plenty of day-to-day driving on electric power alone — not to mention help comply with ever-tightening European emissions regulations.
Power comes from a revised version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 (higher-pressure fuel injection, a revised intake setup, and water-to-air intercoolers) that Audi used in the previous RS 5. It's now paired with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. The gas engine makes 503 horsepower by itself (up 59 hp from the last RS 5), the electric motor adds 174 hp, and Audi says the combined system produces up to about 630 hp and 609 lb-ft of torque.
That's enough, according to the automaker, for 0–62 mph (0–100 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds. An optional Audi Sport package raises the top-speed limiter from 155 mph to 177 mph, and you can press a steering-wheel boost button to deliver full power for up to 10 seconds for max power, great for quick overtakes.
Quiet cruising ... in an RS?
Yes, as it turns out. For people who mostly drive short distances, the plug-in part is the big news here. Unlike a regular hybrid, this one is meant to be charged from the outside so it can drive meaningful distances on electric energy. The new RS 5 uses a 25.9-kWh battery (22 kWh usable) and is rated for up to 52 miles of electric range on Europe's WLTP test cycle, with as much as 54 miles in city driving. Keep it charged, and the car can cruise quietly through town without firing the V6. Refilling the battery juice is AC-only and capped at 11 kW, which Audi says is enough for a 2.5-hour refill using a Level 2 setup.
The brand with the four rings also used the new RS 5 family to introduce new chassis and drivetrain tech. The performance duo debuts Quattro with Dynamic Torque Control, an all-wheel-drive system with an electro-mechanical rear differential that can shift power between the rear wheels in milliseconds. In plain terms, it's meant to help the car rotate more naturally in corners while staying stable when you get back on the throttle.
In RS Sport and RS Torque Rear (that's Audi speak for drift mode), the battery is always kept at 90%, which means drivers will always have access to peak power. The cells in the battery also feature a new chemistry that allows them to output more power even when at a lower state of charge, but we recommend you keep it topped up for max performance.
RS-specific suspension hardware includes twin-valve adaptive dampers aimed at balancing ride comfort and tighter body control, plus 20-inch wheels as standard and optional 21s. Steel brakes are part of the standard package, with available ceramic brakes for drivers who plan on repeated hard use. This RS 5 is destined to be a hefty machine thanks to the addition of the battery pack and all the cooling and wiring associated with it, so if you like tracking sedans and wagons, the ceramics are an advisable option.
Sportback is a certainty, but will we get the wagon?
The styling sticks to classic RS cues and builds on the already nice-looking new A5 — a wider body with flared fenders, a more aggressive front end, and darkened Matrix LED headlights with a checkered-flag-style signature. Inside, the cabin centers on a 14.5-inch touchscreen and 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster, plus a standard passenger display. Audi's so-called "driving experience function" can log route data or fun stuff like drift angle, lap times and sector times.
Thankfully, Audi's zhuzhed up the interior a bit. The sport bucket front seats are heated and cooled, plus they look like they'll do a good job of holding you in place while still being comfortable. There are also neat touches like chopped carbon trim pieces, an RS-specific steering wheel (with two programmable RS buttons to save your favorite modes to), and available gold seat belts, a nice touch.
In Germany, the RS 5 sedan starts at 106,200 euros (about $125,900 with the current exchange rates) and the RS 5 Avant begins at 107,850 euros ($127,850). The cars will be built in Neckarsulm, with European orders opening in the first quarter of 2026 and deliveries expected in summer 2026.
U.S. pricing and timing haven’t been announced yet, but for reference, the current 2025 RS 5 starts at about $89,000 in America. It's also worth noting that the cars you see are fully loaded, but American RS 5s will likely get a slightly lower starting price and a long list of optional extras instead of just coming with everything right out of the box. Audi also hasn’t said whether the RS 5 Avant wagon will be offered here and, trust us, we're keeping all of our fingers and toes crossed for that.