- What's new: Audi's newest RS 5 is a high-performance plug-in hybrid coming to the U.S. next year.
- Why it matters: The RS 5 introduces new technology that enhances the driving experience despite added weight, and it gives the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 a run for their money.
- Edmunds says: Audi engineers looked at physics, decided they could do better, and then did it.
2027 Audi RS 5 First Drive Review: Raising the Bar for Everyone
Thanks to a combination of high-tech and brute force, Audi looks like it has a winner on its hands
— Saalfelden, Austria
High-performance luxury plug-in hybrids have had a tough time with us lately. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is blisteringly fast, but its overly stiff suspension and extra weight make it unwieldy to drive hard (or slow). The new BMW M5 gets the performance numbers right, but adding the battery and electric motors for the hybrid unit dulls the experience. But I'm starting to think Audi nailed it with the 2027 RS 5. In a straight line and around corners, the new RS 5 hides its considerable weight with a combination of brute force and technological wizardry that borders on magic.
Performance PHEV parts
I'll get the somewhat literal elephant in the room out of the way: The RS 5 gained about 1,000 pounds compared to its predecessor, putting the overall weight just under 5,200 pounds. That's massive for a compact sedan.
But there's brute force from the RS 5's engine. At its core is a familiar, albeit upgraded, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. Audi found an extra 59 horsepower thanks to a new intake system and other tweaks, putting its output at 503 hp. That's already a lot, but sandwiched between the engine and transmission is an electric motor that puts out an additional 174 hp. It combines for a whopping 630 hp and 609 lb-ft of torque, and although this RS 5 weighs more than before, each horse under the hood only has to move 8.2 pounds, as opposed to 9.1 pounds in the old RS 5.
A Boost button on the steering wheel gives you maximum power for 10 seconds regardless of what drive mode you're in, perfect for passing slower traffic or just feeling the full power of the dark side for a few seconds. For what it's worth, Audi says the 0-to-60-mph time should be 3.6 seconds, and on a full charge, the 22-kWh battery should let the RS 5 go about 50 miles before the gas engine kicks in, at least on the optimistic European test cycle.
All that power gets routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission on its way to all four wheels through Audi's signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. And here's where the tech/magic comes in: Audi calls its new rear differential Dynamic Torque Control, and it's unrelated to the clutch-based torque-sensing mechanism used in previous Audi Quattros. Instead, it uses an open differential, augmented by a small electric motor and planetary gearsets that help direct power to the wheel with the most traction. It's ... complicated, but the real-world application is that it can send a ton of torque to the side of the rear axle with the most traction, where it can help hustle the RS 5 around a corner. Where the old clutch-based torque-sensing system needed power from the engine to work, this new one also works when you're off the gas, and even under braking, maintaining stability and helping with turn-in.
Does it work?
I drove the RS 5 on public roads around Saalfelden, Austria, and on a short but quick track at a motorsports-themed resort. The weather during the day ranged from heavy rain to warm sunshine to even a dusting of snow, with conditions changing hourly. I was grateful for all-wheel drive, although less enthusiastic about the combination of rain and snow with summer tires.
While it would be easy to get distracted by the ridiculously beautiful snow-covered Alps, lush forests and verdant fields, the RS 5 had my rapt attention. Any enthusiastic driving during my first stint behind the wheel was curtailed by the crazy weather; pressing my luck on slick, unfamiliar roads sounded like a bad idea. However, it was immediately apparent that the old RS 5's hesitant throttle response was gone, replaced by instantaneous torque from the electric motor the moment you give the car some gas. In Comfort mode, the suspension's adjustable shocks made short work of the few road imperfections I found. Cruising at legal speeds, the RS 5 feels relaxed and comfortable. The engine also sounds glorious; if it's amplified by the audio system, it's one of the better uses of that tech.
Luckily the weather cleared after lunch, and I was able to revisit the same roads when they were dry. Dynamic mode unleashed the beast, and the RS 5 felt stupendous on the mountain roads. From behind the wheel, I didn't notice the weight. The car's transitions on twisting two-lanes felt natural and controlled, unlike the wrestling-a-bear feel I got from the C 63 S E Performance a while back. Even in Dynamic mode, the suspension remained compliant enough to absorb the occasional pockmark or road undulation. As for the trick rear differential, its operation was mostly transparent. I could feel a bit of extra kick from the rear, but mostly the car just felt responsive in a way that 5,200 pounds of sport sedan absolutely should not.
Track tested
Its on-road capabilities confirmed, I moved to the track despite rain clouds once again threatening. The track session was short but highly informative. Before getting behind the wheel myself, I was given a couple of demonstration runs with none other than Andreas Sticht, the engineer behind the trick rear differential. Suffice it to say, the man knows his car, immediately engaging in lurid powerslides that are usually associated with a rear-wheel-drive muscle car, not an all-wheel-drive performance-luxury sedan. Keep in mind, Andreas was doing this all while in the RS 5's Dynamic mode, not the special Torque Rear mode that puts it in its most aggressive setting and shuts off traction control.
Sufficiently humbled, it was my turn behind the wheel. I took off, and while I'm not the drift king Andreas is, even I was able to bring the rear end about with a quick stab of the gas pedal. It's not that the trick rear end makes the RS 5 feel unstable. Quite the contrary, you need to give it a lot of extra gas to make it want to get sideways; otherwise the front end wants to give up grip first. But once you do, the differential and stability control all work to make those tail-happy shenanigans highly controllable. It's like it gives you more time to react to the car's motions. Where a skilled driver like Andreas can induce powerslides, a relatively ham-fisted one such as myself can easily kick the rear end out to set the car up for its next turn, all while feeling like a hero.
OK, it was good fun, but also informative. Despite its weight, the RS 5 transitioned quickly from left to right without feeling like it had a piano on its roof. Instead, it simply responded to throttle, steering, and brake inputs like a lighter car would. If I have one complaint, it's that the steering itself lacks feedback, but that's unfortunately so common these days across various manufacturers it hardly feels worth mentioning.
The luxury part
We criticized the previous RS 5 for not distinguishing itself enough from lesser models, but this new one has no such issues. The bodywork is almost entirely unique to RS 5, with flared fenders, a gaping blackout grille, centrally mounted exhaust pipes separated by a vertical reflector, and unique wheels, all immediately indicating this is a very special version of Audi's latest sedan. The only shared body panel is the hood. A Sport package tweaks the exterior styling a bit with differently shaped exhausts and wider side inlets with a reshaped "blade" on the outer edge. The wider inlets worked to my eye, but I wasn't as fond of the faceted "carbon camouflage" that replaced the woven carbon fiber. However, I'm not here to yuck your yum if it's your thing.
Inside, the RS 5 is a step up from the S5, which itself is nicer than the A5. The seats are aggressively padded, but they remain comfortable. That goes double for the ones in RS 5s with the Sport package, which adds faux suede inserts and ventilation to the seats. If that's not enough, Audi is planning a pair of Audi Exclusive design packages. The first pairs a blue exterior with a white leather interior and silver contrast stitching, and the other is black with an interior trimmed with a combination of black and Neodymium Gold faux suede inserts and orange contrast stitching. Both were on hand, and both looked very cool. Also on hand was the Avant wagon variant, easily the better-looking of the two body styles, which we frustratingly aren't getting in the U.S.
The luxury trimmings included Audi's most advanced driver assist system, which worked well during my brief time with the car. It also comes with Audi's three-screen interior layout: an 11.9-inch digital instrument panel; a 14.5-inch touchscreen; and a 10.9-inch touchscreen on the passenger side of the dash. It's less in-your-face than it sounds, although Audi puts way too many controls in the screen, including climate controls. The last of that is especially annoying to me, as there's a panel immediately below the screen that could easily serve as a platform for various physical controls. Still, the screens work well, are laid out nicely, and are exceptionally responsive.
Caveat time
OK, so big asterisk coming up here: All this was done on roads I've never been on and that Audi purposefully selected to show off its car. Also, these were European-spec cars; exactly what we get and how they'll be equipped may differ once it goes on sale here sometime next year. That said, this car feels every inch a worthy competitor to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Hopefully, it won't be long before we get one stateside, take it to our track and our local roads, and see if my first impression stands up in the real world.