Performance PHEV parts

I'll get the somewhat literal elephant in the room out of the way: The RS 5 gained about 1,000 pounds compared to its predecessor, putting the overall weight just under 5,200 pounds. That's massive for a compact sedan.

But there's brute force from the RS 5's engine. At its core is a familiar, albeit upgraded, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. Audi found an extra 59 horsepower thanks to a new intake system and other tweaks, putting its output at 503 hp. That's already a lot, but sandwiched between the engine and transmission is an electric motor that puts out an additional 174 hp. It combines for a whopping 630 hp and 609 lb-ft of torque, and although this RS 5 weighs more than before, each horse under the hood only has to move 8.2 pounds, as opposed to 9.1 pounds in the old RS 5.

A Boost button on the steering wheel gives you maximum power for 10 seconds regardless of what drive mode you're in, perfect for passing slower traffic or just feeling the full power of the dark side for a few seconds. For what it's worth, Audi says the 0-to-60-mph time should be 3.6 seconds, and on a full charge, the 22-kWh battery should let the RS 5 go about 50 miles before the gas engine kicks in, at least on the optimistic European test cycle.