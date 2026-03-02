Power points

At the core of the new RS 5 is a familiar engine: Audi's 2.9 twin-turbocharged V6. This year, though, it has company: an electric motor that produces 174 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Wedged in between the engine and the RS 5's automatic transmission, that motor has full access to all eight gears and can drive all four wheels at speeds up to 87 mph. Over that, you'll need to spin up the engine and tap into the RS 5's maximum system output of 630 hp and 609 lb-ft of torque.

To sample all that, go ahead and toggle the shiny red "Boost" button that sits tantalizingly close to your left thumb. Tap that, and you get 10 seconds of maximum warp speed for quick passing while terrifying your passengers.

Audi says there's enough power to get the RS 5 from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, a number that honestly seems a bit conservative to me. More importantly, the car feels far more urgent when dipping into the throttle, the electric motor's shove helping make up for the effort of spooling up those turbos.