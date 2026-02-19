2027 Audi RS 5 Wagon & Sedan: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The RS 5 is as mean as it's ever been

2027 Audi RS 5 group

The Audi RS 5 is all-new for 2027. It's packing up to 630 horsepower between a twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combo, can be had with carbon fiber everywhere and carbon-ceramic brakes, and just might be made available as a wagon to American buyers for the first time. It also looks the business — much better, to our eyes anyway, than its rival from BMW, the current M3 Competition xDrive. 

If you want to learn more about what makes the RS 5 so potent, you can get all the info about it here. If you just want to take in those striking good looks, you're in the right place.

See All for Sale
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon

Behind the huge gaping maw is a much more potent version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 Audi used in the last RS 5. It used to make 444 horsepower but now kicks out 503 hp on its own. The electric motor is what boosts it to that massive 630 total hp figure. 

2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear

The fender flares give the new RS 5 a much more planted stance on the road than the current S5 — not to mention they make the car look a lot more expensive and menacing as it rolls down the road. 

2027 Audi RS 5 wagon hard rear

You can see the RS 5 Avant's real width on full display. 

2027 Audi RS 5 steering wheel

The RS 5's interior isn't markedly different from the S5's from this view, but the RS 5 does get an RS-specific steering wheel with scroll wheels and some configurable RS mode buttons to save all your settings into a preset mode for easy configurability. 

2027 Audi RS 5 interior front seats

These seats look both comfortable and supportive. Plus, we think the gold belts are a nice touch. 

2027 Audi RS 5 sportback front static

The Sportback's front end is the same as the wagon's, but the sloping roofline will eat into headroom.

2027 Audi RS 5 sportback rear static

The rear, however, looks excellent. We love the fender line on the rear wheels here, too. 

2027 Audi RS 5 hard rear

Here's another hardcore rear-end shot — we'll let you make your mind up as to whether the wagon or sedan looks better.

2027 Audi RS 5 wagon front
2027 Audi RS 5 front 3/4 static
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon profile
2027 Audi RS 5 sedan rear
2027 Audi RS 5 front
2027 Audi RS 5 sportback profile
2027 Audi RS 5 sedan profile
2027 Audi RS 5 sportback front
2027 Audi RS 5 sedan
2027 Audi RS 5 profile
2027 Audi RS 5 sportback
2027 Audi RS 5 sedan profile
2027 Audi RS 5 sportback hard rear
2027 Audi RS 5 group shot
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon front
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon arial shot
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear studio
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon front studio
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon interior red
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear hatch
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon profile studio
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear 3/4 moving
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon hatch area with cargo
2027 Audi RS 5 wagon rear profile
2027 Audi RS 5 avant front end
2027 Audi RS 5 avant front
2027 Audi RS 5 avant profile
2027 Audi RS 5 avant
Consider These Recommendations
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top