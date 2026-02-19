- The 2027 Audi RS 5 is all-new, and it's packing serious heat.
- It's also one of the most aggressive-looking Audis we've ever seen.
- Check out our in-depth first look for all the details right here.
2027 Audi RS 5 Wagon & Sedan: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The RS 5 is as mean as it's ever been
The Audi RS 5 is all-new for 2027. It's packing up to 630 horsepower between a twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combo, can be had with carbon fiber everywhere and carbon-ceramic brakes, and just might be made available as a wagon to American buyers for the first time. It also looks the business — much better, to our eyes anyway, than its rival from BMW, the current M3 Competition xDrive.
If you want to learn more about what makes the RS 5 so potent, you can get all the info about it here. If you just want to take in those striking good looks, you're in the right place.
Behind the huge gaping maw is a much more potent version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 Audi used in the last RS 5. It used to make 444 horsepower but now kicks out 503 hp on its own. The electric motor is what boosts it to that massive 630 total hp figure.
The fender flares give the new RS 5 a much more planted stance on the road than the current S5 — not to mention they make the car look a lot more expensive and menacing as it rolls down the road.
You can see the RS 5 Avant's real width on full display.
The RS 5's interior isn't markedly different from the S5's from this view, but the RS 5 does get an RS-specific steering wheel with scroll wheels and some configurable RS mode buttons to save all your settings into a preset mode for easy configurability.
These seats look both comfortable and supportive. Plus, we think the gold belts are a nice touch.
The Sportback's front end is the same as the wagon's, but the sloping roofline will eat into headroom.
The rear, however, looks excellent. We love the fender line on the rear wheels here, too.
Here's another hardcore rear-end shot — we'll let you make your mind up as to whether the wagon or sedan looks better.