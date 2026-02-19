2027 Audi RS 5 Wagon & Sedan: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Audi RS 5 is all-new for 2027. It's packing up to 630 horsepower between a twin-turbo V6 and electric motor combo, can be had with carbon fiber everywhere and carbon-ceramic brakes, and just might be made available as a wagon to American buyers for the first time. It also looks the business — much better, to our eyes anyway, than its rival from BMW, the current M3 Competition xDrive.

If you want to learn more about what makes the RS 5 so potent, you can get all the info about it here. If you just want to take in those striking good looks, you're in the right place.