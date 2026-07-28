2027 Audi Q9 and SQ9 First Look: Worthy of Flagship Status

Wireless smartphone integration is standard, and iPhone users will like the MagSafe wireless charging pad, which holds the phone in place when it's charging. The new Bang & Olufsen 4D system not only surrounds you with 22 speakers, including in the front headrests, and two additional drivers in each front seat bottom. They act like speakers, responding to low bass tones. It'll be interesting to try these drivers on a road trip — or a long commute — but Audi has wisely included an off button, just in case.

As for driver assist systems, the Q9 will have the latest and greatest Audi has to offer. In addition to the expected standbys of adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane keeping assistance, automatic braking, and so on, the Q9 will be available with a surprising level of trailer integration to enhance its towing capability, which will likely be around the Q7's 7,700 pounds. Trailer stability and sway control are along for the ride, as is trailer maneuvering assist. Using the MMI display, the driver controls reversing with a trailer, a system that sounds similar to the Ford Pro Trailer backup assistant. Audi also has an exit warning feature, which will use the blind-spot radar to detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, bikes and so forth, flashing alerts inside and outside the Q9 and actually preventing the power doors from opening, or stopping them if they're mid-process.

Power

Audi will offer the same duo of engine choices under the hood of the Q9 as in the new Q7. The regular Q9 will get a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 putting out 429 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. If you want more, the SQ9 will come with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft. Both engines will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While Audi hasn't released performance estimates, it's safe to assume the Q9 will be a little less quick than the Q7 due to its greater size and weight. Audi quotes 0-60 mph times of 5.2 seconds for the Q9 and 4.0 seconds flat for the SQ9; we'll verify that when we get it at our track, but that sounds reasonable.