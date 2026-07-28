- What's new: Audi has officially unveiled its biggest SUVs ever, the all-new Q9 and SQ9, priced from $89,095 and $119,395, respectively.
- Why it matters: With the Q9, Audi finally has a full-size SUV to compete against its biggest German competition, like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
- Edmunds says: Audi has elegantly blended high-tech and traditional luxury cues in a sharp-looking big SUV.
2027 Audi Q9 and SQ9 First Look: Worthy of Flagship Status
Audi may be new to the full-size SUV game, but the new Q9 feels like a winner
With the introduction of the 2027 Audi Q9, the German luxury brand finally has a full-size flagship luxury SUV capable of going head-to-head with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7. Until now, Audi hasn't had a dog in this fight. Sure, the Q7 is nice, but its teeny third row and lack of cargo space trail both of its rivals, leaving a hole at the top of the lineup.
I haven't driven the new Q9 yet, but I have checked out the interior. Now, I can finally tell you about the rest of the Q9, and why there might be a new full-size SUV class leader when it goes on sale next year.
Styling
If the Q9 looks like a bigger version of the new 2027 Audi Q7, you're not entirely wrong. Both are based on the same underlying architecture that car nerds know as the Premium Platform Combustion, or PPC. But Audi has worked to differentiate it from its smaller cousin in a number of ways. The front-end styling is notably different, with a larger, more prominent grille and reworked headlights. That grille is available with LED light bars on its vertical segments and an illuminated four-ring Audi logo — cool and intimidating. The rear end is also notably different, with a smoother integration overall of the taillights into the tailgate, at least to my eye.
Dimensionally, the biggest difference between the Q7 and Q9 is the length. The Q9 is 9.9 inches longer overall than the Q7, and 5.6 inches of that is added between the front and rear wheels. That pays notable dividends inside, but it also puts the Q9 on more competitive footing against its rivals. It's longer than both the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 by about 4 inches and 5 inches, respectively, and the wheelbase is about the same across all three. It's not quite as tall as either the GLS or X7, although the difference is less than an inch.
In addition to the grille treatment, the Q9 leans into lighting as a design element. The narrow lights just under the hood are fancy OLED daytime running lights, segmented into facets to produce different animated and static patterns; the taillights are similar, using curved OLED elements to create different patterns. The multi-element LED headlights sit in the "cheeks" below the running lights. Not only can they project welcome and startup patterns, but they also individually dim their more than 25,000 elements to maintain full illumination of the road while selectively blacking out portions for oncoming cars. The Q9 also uses the projected turn signals Audi showcased with the Q7. When you activate a turn signal, an arrow is shown on the ground next to the Q9, telling traffic what you're about to do, even if they can't directly see the vehicle.
Beyond fancy lighting tricks, the Q9 looks muscular and smooth. It may not be as fashion-forward as the angular designs coming from BMW these days, but I like it, particularly the muscular swell of the fenders over the front and rear wheels. From every angle, this is a good-looking big SUV that comes off as distinctly Audi.
Interior
I toured the Q9 interior a few weeks ago, and rather than repeat myself endlessly, I suggest you check out that story. However, I can finally tell you that the interior I featured was actually for the sportier SQ9. The regular Q9 swaps out the austere black leather and carbon-look trim panels with warm, open-pore wood with a wonderful texture. The grain on the panels continues across cuts, so the center console looks like a single piece despite the door hiding the cupholders. Best of all, it occupies spaces that once would've been covered in glossy piano-black trim, which thankfully is banished to just a few areas on the dash itself. The wood pairs with soft brown leathers to lend the interior just enough old-world luxury feel to balance out the high-tech screens used for the instruments and infotainment.
In my previous story, I covered the power doors, which can be opened by pulling the door handle, pressing different buttons inside the Q9, tapping the center touchscreen, or even using the MyAudi app on your smartphone. The adjustable ambient lighting includes highlights on the seats and the huge panoramic moonroof with its individually dimmable panels.
I also mentioned the compromise with the second-row captain's chairs, which force you to string the upper tether for a child's booster seat over the headrest, but it can also tilt forward with the booster in place. What I failed to mention about the captain's chairs is how freakin' comfortable they are. Multi-adjustable, heated and even available with heated armrests, they're better than the front seats in many cars. If you prioritize people hauling over haute couture, a second-row bench is standard. It's pretty sweet as well, with a center section that folds separately from the rest of the bench, and a similar tilt-and-slide mechanism to accommodate child seats. Note: It's much easier to attach an upper tether on the bench.
The third row uses the Q9's longer wheelbase to put the Q7 to shame. I'm a bit over 6 feet tall, and when the first and second rows were adjusted for my comfort, I could still get into the third row. When the second row is scooched a bit forward, there's enough room for at least a crosstown trip. Even better for the well-to-do families the Q9 targets, the lower anchors and upper tethers are easy to reach back there.
Not too surprising, there's also more cargo space than in the Q7. The load floor itself is deeper, resulting in better cargo capacity overall, 19.3 cubic feet compared to the Q7's 15.1 cubic feet. The Q9 also features a one-touch fold button to engage Cargo mode, which folds all of the second- and third-row seats quickly to maximize cargo space for big items. A Passenger mode button puts the seats back up, and since every Q9 comes with an air suspension, you can lower the rear end to make it easier to load heavy objects.
Tech
The Q9's touchscreens are easy to use thanks to their size and immediate responsiveness, but I'm still miffed that there aren't physical buttons or knobs for things like climate controls, especially with a big empty panel right there. At least Audi's smart enough to make its climate controls easy to use and permanently displayed on the screen. I'm also not fond of the Tesla-style touchscreen adjustments for the vents, no matter how quickly they respond, because they require the extra step of going into a screen.
Wireless smartphone integration is standard, and iPhone users will like the MagSafe wireless charging pad, which holds the phone in place when it's charging. The new Bang & Olufsen 4D system not only surrounds you with 22 speakers, including in the front headrests, and two additional drivers in each front seat bottom. They act like speakers, responding to low bass tones. It'll be interesting to try these drivers on a road trip — or a long commute — but Audi has wisely included an off button, just in case.
As for driver assist systems, the Q9 will have the latest and greatest Audi has to offer. In addition to the expected standbys of adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane keeping assistance, automatic braking, and so on, the Q9 will be available with a surprising level of trailer integration to enhance its towing capability, which will likely be around the Q7's 7,700 pounds. Trailer stability and sway control are along for the ride, as is trailer maneuvering assist. Using the MMI display, the driver controls reversing with a trailer, a system that sounds similar to the Ford Pro Trailer backup assistant. Audi also has an exit warning feature, which will use the blind-spot radar to detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, bikes and so forth, flashing alerts inside and outside the Q9 and actually preventing the power doors from opening, or stopping them if they're mid-process.
Power
Audi will offer the same duo of engine choices under the hood of the Q9 as in the new Q7. The regular Q9 will get a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 putting out 429 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. If you want more, the SQ9 will come with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 591 hp and 590 lb-ft. Both engines will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While Audi hasn't released performance estimates, it's safe to assume the Q9 will be a little less quick than the Q7 due to its greater size and weight. Audi quotes 0-60 mph times of 5.2 seconds for the Q9 and 4.0 seconds flat for the SQ9; we'll verify that when we get it at our track, but that sounds reasonable.
Since it's an Audi, all-wheel drive will come standard, with a preloaded center limited-slip differential, which Audi says helps distribute power quickly to the front and rear wheels. The SQ9's AWD system is more biased toward the rear and has an electronically locking differential for a more dynamic driving experience.
I mentioned before the standard air suspension, but there are actually two flavors: standard and sport. The latter includes more controlled shocks to enhance agility. The Q9 also will also come with rear-wheel steering. The system is calibrated to enhance agility at lower speeds by steering the wheels counter to the fronts, and to aid stability at higher speeds by steering them in the same direction as the fronts. The upshot is that Audi is promising confident cornering and tight maneuverability for such a large vehicle. We'll have to take the company's word for it for now, but it's something to keep in mind when we get it to our test track in the near future. As for brakes, the standard set is slightly larger than what's on the Q7; as for the SQ9, Audi didn't provide specs.
Conclusion
It'll all come down to how the Q9 drives, but this new big SUV certainly makes a good first impression. It looks great, the interior is plenty roomy and supremely appointed, and the new gadgets will keep technophiles in bliss. While the GLS and the X7 are both very nice, they're also old; the X7 came out in 2019, and the Benz debuted a year later. As for prices, Audi has announced the Q9 will start at $89,095, including the $1,395 destination charge, and the SQ9 will command $119,395 with destination. That's pricey, but around the same price as the equivalent Mercedes and BMW competitors. If you've been waiting for a big Audi, a REALLY big Audi, you can order yours starting in July 2026.