We Got an Early Look at the Audi Q9's Interior. It's the Most Upscale Audi Yet

Tech in high supply

The Q9 will have the most advanced infotainment tech of any Audi. The touchscreen is enormous and immediately responsive. That's no joke; you tap, and it instantly does whatever you've asked. That's a good thing since so many functions get routed through the screen, including climate controls. While I'd still prefer knobs for adjusting the temperature, the touchscreen is so quick I don't really mind it so much. However, Audi has also incorporated Tesla-style touchscreen controls to adjust the air vents. Fine, it has presets, and the quick screen is useful, but that only makes it the best-case scenario of the worst way to adjust vents. Physical adjustments, please.

Beyond fast screens, the Q9 has other tricks up its sleeve. One is a MagSafe wireless charging pad. iPhone users (or Android users with the right case) can just plop their phone onto the raised pad and it'll stay there; no need to worry about it sliding a millimeter to the side when rounding a corner and losing your wireless charging.

Bang & Olufsen once again supplies Audi's high-end audio, and the top-spec in the new Q9 is called "4D." It uses a bunch of speakers strategically placed throughout the cabin — including in the seatback headrests in front — to create an immersive experience. Not enough? The 4D part adds a supplemental driver in the seat bottom itself, like what Mercedes' Burmester system does in the S-Class. I got a quick demo, and I have to say it's interesting. The seat vibrates to low bass tones, like a speaker would, not just a constant on-off buzz. It's certainly different and cool in a demo. Whether or not I'd use it every day is something I can find out later, but for now, it got me curious — and thankful that there's an off button, just in case.