I like the massive grille, especially Audi's approach to illumination. The light projected onto the lower facet of each grille element will look cool at night. From the rear, the Q7 shares a similar design philosophy with models like the new Q3, although the way the upper part of the hatch bodywork juts out under the taillight assembly gives it an overbite from the side view. Maybe I'll grow to like it?

As for the SQ7, I unfortunately didn't see it in person, but in photos it sports aggressive-looking black wheels, a revised grille with the "S" badge, four exhausts and blackout trim. There's also smoked taillights and gloss black mirror caps.

Trick of the lights

Audi is leaning into clever lighting as a design element beyond the new grille treatment. The new headlights — like those on the Q9 — will have adaptive matrix lighting on a degree not previously seen in the U.S. market. Each LED module has more than 25,000 individually dimmable elements. That, combined with some sophisticated computer power, allows the system to dim the headlights just where an oncoming car is, tracking it until the car passes. The idea is to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers while still illuminating as large an area as possible, and it's a huge step forward from more basic automatic high beams, which are an either-or solution to oncoming headlight glare.