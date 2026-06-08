- What's new: The 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 are all-new from the ground up.
- Why it matters: No longer the biggest Audi, the Q7 will likely remain popular with upscale families who don't need the upcoming Q9's additional bulk.
- Edmunds says: More power, more space and more luxury — what's not to like?
2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 First Look: Better, Not Bigger
Audi upgraded and refined its midsize SUV in nearly every way
The all-new 2027 Audi Q7 will no longer be the biggest Audi after the upcoming Q9 officially debuts in a few weeks. But that doesn't make the Q7's reveal any less important. One of Audi's more popular SUVs, the Q7 is reimagined as a 7/8 scale version of its new bigger sibling, bringing similar levels of elegance, style and sophistication in a slightly smaller package. Compared to its predecessor, it's a significant step forward with premium features not seen before on the Q7, and it has gobs more power.
I got a close-up look at the new Q7 in Germany a few weeks ago, and it's impressive. It used to be that the Audi's biggest advantage over the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE was its standard third row of seats; it's optional on the Benz and nonexistent on the X5. From my first encounter, the new Q7 and the performance-minded SQ7 give up nothing in refinement, tech or power either.
Familiar, but muscular exterior
Park the old Q7 next to the new one, and the naked eye will see more differences than a tape measure. The wheelbase — the distance between the front and rear wheels — is the same. The SUV is slightly shorter overall and a touch wider. The biggest change is in height, where the Q7 gains nearly 3 inches. A good chunk of that is in the rear, where the Q7 largely abandons the sloping roofline that has been a defining styling characteristic since the first one debuted in 2007.
As for eyeballs, the new Q7 looks like the old one started lifting heavy at the gym. It's still immediately recognizable as a Q7, even without the sloping roofline. It maintains an upright stance from the front, but the fenders swell with muscularity over the tires, providing a hunkered-down look from all angles. Slim daytime running lights rest nearly atop the hood, with the new matrix-type LED headlight clustered in the "cheeks" below; more on that in a bit.
I like the massive grille, especially Audi's approach to illumination. The light projected onto the lower facet of each grille element will look cool at night. From the rear, the Q7 shares a similar design philosophy with models like the new Q3, although the way the upper part of the hatch bodywork juts out under the taillight assembly gives it an overbite from the side view. Maybe I'll grow to like it?
As for the SQ7, I unfortunately didn't see it in person, but in photos it sports aggressive-looking black wheels, a revised grille with the "S" badge, four exhausts and blackout trim. There's also smoked taillights and gloss black mirror caps.
Trick of the lights
Audi is leaning into clever lighting as a design element beyond the new grille treatment. The new headlights — like those on the Q9 — will have adaptive matrix lighting on a degree not previously seen in the U.S. market. Each LED module has more than 25,000 individually dimmable elements. That, combined with some sophisticated computer power, allows the system to dim the headlights just where an oncoming car is, tracking it until the car passes. The idea is to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers while still illuminating as large an area as possible, and it's a huge step forward from more basic automatic high beams, which are an either-or solution to oncoming headlight glare.
The headlights can also project different welcome patterns, such as a "hyperspace" animation. In Europe, the system goes even further, projecting icons onto the road ahead of the car, such as an indication of your lane position or a snowflake when conditions could be icy. We'll get the welcome lights, but U.S. regulations won't allow the projected images.
There's a light show in the back, too. Using curved OLED elements, the optional taillights can show eight different light signatures, coordinated with the front lights. The arrangement of the different OLED elements results in cool designs with a three-dimensional effect. Still images don't do it justice, but trust me, it looks slick in person.
Audi is going beyond projecting its logo on the ground. Launch Edition Q7s and SQ7s with the Luxury package will have a special projection of a rhombus pattern on the ground as a welcome light. The Q7 will also project a turn signal indicator on the ground on the lane next to you. This could be a good step forward for safety; if the Q7 is hidden behind a big truck or bus, the projected signal could give other drivers an idea of your next move even if they can't actually see your Q7.
Audi out-Audis its interior
If you want Q9 levels of coddling without the extra size, the Q7 will do quite nicely. The open-pore wood panels on the dash blend into the doors and are backlit with adjustable ambient lighting. Soft leather adorns the seats, but it's also found on the dash, doors, center console and even the steering wheel airbag cover. The use of the dreaded piano black trim is thankfully restrained. Combined with the digital instrument panel, center touchscreen and passenger-side screen, it's an elegant blend of modern technology and old-school luxury.
Yes, the screens are ubiquitous, and yes, too many functions go through them. That's just the way of the world these days, but in the Q7 the interface itself is lightning quick to the touch and easy to understand. While I'd prefer physical controls for the climate control, at least the touch controls on the screen are permanent and easy to use. I also like how Audi continues to use a separate cruise control stalk instead of cramming more buttons onto the steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard. For Apple CarPlay, there's a MagSafe wireless charging pad to ensure your phone keeps charging even when you take a corner. Android users can take advantage, if they have the right case.
The Q7 will also offer the same power-operated doors as the Q9, which swing out with a tug of the door handle and swing closed with the push of a button, either on the door itself, on the ceiling for the rear doors, or through the touchscreen, so you can open and close all doors from the driver's seat. The moonroof is incorporated into the ambient lighting scheme and has individually dimmable panels, similar to the Q9. The ambient lighting scheme also echoes the Q7's bigger sib, including seat-mounted accents. To be clear, all of this is a good thing.
As far as space, the Q7 is largely the same in terms of legroom and shoulder room, but the higher roof provides more headroom, at least in the second and third rows. The Q7 will offer second-row captain's chairs for the first time, or Q7 buyers can stick with the standard second-row bench for full seven-passenger capacity. Either way, there's four-zone climate control, with two independent controls for the second row. Audi's power-tilt mechanism for the second row lets you keep a child booster seat in place, handy when you need to access the third row.
The third row itself has long been one of our complaints in the Q7 and ... it still is. There's a bit more headroom thanks to the raised roof, but legroom and footroom are still marginal at best for adults; don't let Audi's pictures fool you, that middle row is slid all the way forward to show off any third-row legroom. As for cargo, Audi added about two grocery bags' worth of space behind the third row. If you need more, there's a one-touch button in the cargo area that can fold the third or all rows at once for up to 78.1 cubic feet, about 8.5 cubic feet more than before. Still, if maximizing cargo and people carrying is a priority in your Audi, you're going to want to step up to the Q9.
Big grille, big power
At least at the beginning, Audi is simplifying its engine offerings for the Q7. Instead of a choice of four-cylinder or V6 power, there's a single engine, and it's a beaut. With 429 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood of the new Q7 handily outpowers the old Q7's V6 by 94 hp. That is some serious beans. While the Q7 gains about 300 pounds, the additional power handily offsets that weight gain. As for the SQ7, it's even better: The updated 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine now puts out a whopping 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, increases of 91 hp and 22 lb-ft. Audi says the Q7 should get from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and the SQ7 should do it in 3.7 seconds. Considering the current SQ7 does it in 3.9 seconds at our test track, that claim sounds perfectly reasonable and maybe even conservative.
Both engines route power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels thanks to standard Quattro all-wheel drive. While the Q7 and SQ7 don't have the new trick rear differential from the RS 5, they do have a center limited-slip differential with pre-load, which helps the drivetrain distribute power to the front and rear more quickly. In the SQ7, the whole drivetrain is biased toward sending power to the rear, where there's an electronically locking differential. The upshot is a more vigorous driving experience, at least according to Audi.
As for the suspension, it's multilink on all four corners, with steel springs standard on the Q7. Air springs are optional on the Q7 and standard on the SQ7, which allow for significant differences in stiffness and ride height, depending on the mode. Available on the SQ7 is a sport version of the air suspension with more aggressive settings and a 30-mm lower ride height (about 1.2 inches). The Q7's brakes are 14.8 inches in front and 13.8 inches in the rear, while the SQ7 gets 16.5-inch disks with six-piston calipers in front and 15-inch disks in the rear. Both the Q7 and SQ7 are rated for up to 7,700 pounds of towing when properly equipped. I've never seen anybody tow with a Q7, but it's a nice-to-have feature.
Coming this fall, but for how much?
No longer the flagship, the Q7 is now a solid ship-of-the-line, with the kind of sophisticated design and upscale amenities modern buyers demand. While the Q7 has slipped in our Expert Ratings in recent years compared to its BMW and Mercedes-Benz competitors, my hunch is that this new Q7 will close that gap considerably.
I was a little surprised that a plug-in hybrid isn't available at the outset, although there's always the prospect of one in the future. My gut tells me Audi will also introduce a lower-spec base engine at some point to make the Q7 more budget-friendly; the current Q7 starts around $80,000 with a V6, and nothing about the new one makes me think it'll be less expensive.
Audi will announce prices and put journalists behind the wheel sometime before the new Q7 goes on sale this fall. As for now, I like what I see.