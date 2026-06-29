Laying on the luxury

What isn't easily conveyed by photos of the new Q7 is how much attention Audi has given to upgrading the quality of the interior. Audi can't change the basic layout of its new interiors (yet — more on that in a moment), but nearly all the surfaces inside the new Q7 have been treated to a major upgrade in fit and finish.

The new seats are comfortable and supportive, trimmed in butter-soft quilted leather with heating, ventilation and massage functionality built in. The eye then picks up the stitched leather that has made a return to lots of secondary areas, including the steering wheel airbag cover and dash/door-top lining. Plus, in a major change, Audi's overuse of piano black trim has been substantially wound back with pleasant open-pore wood instead covering the redesigned center console that can now accommodate an all-important Stanley cup.

All six (or seven) of the Q7's seats are at least partially power-adjustable, with various interior configurations silently gliding into place at the touch of a button. All four doors and the hatch can now open and close electrically. It's a nice gimmick to be able to shut the driver's door simply by putting your foot on the brake pedal.