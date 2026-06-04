- What's new: Absolutely everything. The Nuvolari is a shocker from Audi.
- Why it matters: It is Audi's first supercar since the R8, and it sets a whole new direction for the brand.
- Edmunds says: Only 499 will be made, but if future Audis look anything like this, then we'll happily wait for the rest of the brand's cars to follow suit.
The Audi Nuvolari Is a Lambo-Based Supercar We Already Adore
If this Audi's future, we are so on board
Meet the Audi Nuvolari, a Lamborghini Temerario-based hybrid supercar that looks like nothing we've ever seen from the brand (well, aside from the fabulous Concept C). Nuvolari is a name from Audi's past, but the design language here is truly forward-thinking, and it might just set the tone for all of Audi's future designs.
This is not a concept — Audi will make 499 of the Nuvolari, and they'll probably cost around $500,000 each. Honestly, that seems like a bargain when you compare it to the $640,000 Ferrari Luce that looks nowhere near as good and has nothing like the same road presence. Every line on the exterior is extremely tidy, it has the classic R8-esque sideblades, and the rear is low and wide. It is every inch a supercar and perhaps the best-looking modern Audi since the OG R8.
Under the hood (which is behind the driver because this is mid-engined like the famed R8 of yore) is a twin-turbo V8 that spins to 10,000 rpm, just like in the Temerario. It's joined up to a hybrid system, with three electric motors — one that's bolted up to the engine and two at the front to give this Audi all-wheel drive. Combined, the whole thing makes 987 horsepower, making it the most powerful Audi ever made.
The body of the Nuvolari, aside from being stunning to behold, is made from carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers the brand has leveraged its experience in Formula 1 to craft. Underneath the carbon bodywork is a space frame (think of a lattice work of high-strength metals) the brand decided to use to help keep weight down. The Nuvolari is also the first Audi to feature center-lock wheels.
There are also various modes (E-Hybrid, Comfort, Dynamic, and Dynamic+), all of which ramp up the intensity of the powertrain from a fully electric mode to one that's hot-lap-ready as you move through them. As you'd expect, active aero is here, too. There's an active rear wing that has three positions, an S-duct at the front for downforce and to manage airflow, and a huge rear diffuser.
There's plenty more to digest, but perhaps far more important than any of the technical innovation is just how beautiful this car is. Some might say Audi has lost its way design-wise in the last few years — the A5, Q5, and other models aren't really all that interesting to look at. This car changes all of that in an instant. It will likely set the tone for Audi's design going forward, and all we can say is keep at it.
This is how you do a supercar. Take notes, Ferrari.