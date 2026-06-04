The Audi Nuvolari Is a Lambo-Based Supercar We Already Adore

Meet the Audi Nuvolari, a Lamborghini Temerario-based hybrid supercar that looks like nothing we've ever seen from the brand (well, aside from the fabulous Concept C). Nuvolari is a name from Audi's past, but the design language here is truly forward-thinking, and it might just set the tone for all of Audi's future designs.

This is not a concept — Audi will make 499 of the Nuvolari, and they'll probably cost around $500,000 each. Honestly, that seems like a bargain when you compare it to the $640,000 Ferrari Luce that looks nowhere near as good and has nothing like the same road presence. Every line on the exterior is extremely tidy, it has the classic R8-esque sideblades, and the rear is low and wide. It is every inch a supercar and perhaps the best-looking modern Audi since the OG R8.

Under the hood (which is behind the driver because this is mid-engined like the famed R8 of yore) is a twin-turbo V8 that spins to 10,000 rpm, just like in the Temerario. It's joined up to a hybrid system, with three electric motors — one that's bolted up to the engine and two at the front to give this Audi all-wheel drive. Combined, the whole thing makes 987 horsepower, making it the most powerful Audi ever made.