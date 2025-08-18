Tested: 2026 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge Is Showing Its Age

The XC90's handling and braking performance don't come close to matching its respectable acceleration. The XC90 required an unimpressive 130 feet to stop from 60 mph, compared to the X5's 116 feet. It's also quite dramatic about it, tightly clenching the seat belt across your torso both during the stop and for several seconds after.

The XC90 managed an OK 0.84 g of lateral grip on the skidpad, not too far off the X5's 0.89 g. Thanks to the decade-old platform, there's a bit of a vintage feel when it comes to handling, in both good and bad ways. The good? It's not a total isolation chamber; you actually get a bit of feel through the chassis and steering. But the bad? It's immediately apparent that the suspension is a generation or two old. There's a lot of body roll, and the ride is just too firm for something with luxury aspirations. On top of that, the Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires give up their grip at the first sign of a tight bend.

A beautiful but flawed cabin

Aside from the new, larger and unfortunately tacked-on-looking touchscreen, the XC90's cabin looks much the same as it did when this generation first went on sale. That's no bad thing: This T8 is gorgeous inside, with a beautiful blend of high-end leather, light wood trim, metal, and nice fabric textile on the dash. Plus, the Orrefors Swedish crystal shift lever on the center console is a beautiful statement piece. The seats, in addition to being supremely comfortable, offer some of the best in-car massages you'll find at any price point, and the leather-wrapped sun visors are a nice touch too. Strangely, the steering column is manually adjustable only, which feels a bit off in such an expensive vehicle.